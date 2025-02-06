Global Transportation Security Technology Market worth $61.27 Billion by 2025, Driven by 8% CAGR & Rising Safety Demands

Transportation Security Technology Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Transportation Security Technology Market by Transportation Mode and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025," the global transportation security technology market size was valued at $33,130.0 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $61,272.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/250 Transportation security technology finds applications in various industry segments, to confirm safety of goods, products, or people in travel. This technology is majorly used in airport security, courier companies, railway departments, mass transit, logistics, port security, and returnable transport items. The demand for transportation security equipment has been increasingly significantly, owing to the advanced security while in transit.At present, the North America region dominates the global transportation security technology market. The region has major players offering advanced solutions. This is attributed to the extensive adoption of advanced technology by the region for the security of public and infrastructure, which is expected to propel the market growth . An example of such adoption is the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CASTA), which is an agent crown corporation funded by the government. In 2017, CASTA screened over 68.1 million passengers and their belongings at airport checkpoints across the country.In the transportation mode segment, the airway sub-segment dominated the market in 2017, owing to the highest availability of airports throughout the world.🔰𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/250 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:Raytheon Company,Smiths Detection, Inc.,Security Electronic Equipment Co. Ltd.,Lockheed Martin,L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.,Honeywell International, Inc.,Rapiscan Systems,United Technologies Corporation,Alstom,Kapsch.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 :In 2017, the airway sub-segment generated the highest revenue in the global transportation security technology market.In 2017, the video surveillance sub-segment generated the highest revenue among the application segment in the global market.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

