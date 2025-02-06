Tocotrienol Market Size to Reach a Valuation of US$ 720.05 Million by 2031 Owing to Increasing Research Initiatives to Create Opportunities

Tocotrienol market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during 2023-2031. Key companies in the market include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd; American River Nutrition, LLC; Cayman Chemical; ExcelVite; Orochem Technologies Inc; Vance Group Ltd.; BGG WORLD; PhytoGaia; Musim Mas Group; and Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

US & Canada, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report from The Insight Partners, the global tocotrienol market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of tocotrienols and rising demand for natural ingredients.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The tocotrienol market analysis considers a vast number of applications that are expected to contribute to the market's strength in the coming years.





Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth: The tocotrienol market value is expected to reach US$ 720.05 million by 2031 from US$ 457.22 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 5.8%. Tocotrienols are a type of vitamin E molecules found in certain grains and vegetables; they appear in abundance in palm, rice bran, and annatto. The demand for tocotrienols is driven by the increasing awareness regarding their health benefits. Tocotrienols provide cardiovascular health support and inflammation management, along with imparting antioxidant properties and neuroprotective properties, among other benefits. The rising research and development activities in food biochemistry would further create significant growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Wide Application Scope Across Numerous Industries: Tocotrienols are a form of vitamin E and have gathered attention for their antioxidant properties, which are significantly stronger than those of tocopherols. Tocotrienols have many applications across multiple end-use industries, including food and beverages, dietary supplements, and personal care. In the food and beverages industry, they are used as fortified and functional ingredients in bakery products, meal replacement products, fortified dairy products, and functional and fortified juices, among others. Tocotrienols help in managing cardiovascular diseases, reducing inflammation, and protecting against oxidative stress. Owin to the growing awareness regarding these health benefits, manufacturers are incorporating tocotrienols in various food and beverage products. Further, the rising interest in natural ingredients and the desire for products that offer additional benefits beyond essential nutritional value propel its demand. The inclusion of tocotrienols in food and beverages aligns with consumer preferences for healthier, functional, and nutritionally enhanced products. The heightened efficacy in neutralizing free radicals and protecting cells from oxidative stress also renders tocotrienols highly valuable in the nutraceuticals and dietary supplements industries. Rising Demand in Nutricosmetic Industry: In recent years, the beauty and personal care industry has grown at a significant pace. Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are among the major beauty and personal care markets. Consumers focus more on skincare and hair care, and procure products that provide nourishment and deep hydration. Nutricosmetics, which combine nutrients that promote health and aesthetic improvements, are increasingly sought after by consumers who are looking for holistic approaches to beauty and wellness. With potent antioxidant properties and the ability to protect skin cells from oxidative damage, tocotrienols are becoming a popular ingredient in nutricosmetics. The inclusion of tocotrienols in nutricosmetics products such as supplements, beauty drinks, and skincare formulation is likely to propel their demand in the coming years. Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on type, the tocotrienol market is segmented into alpha, beta, gamma, delta, and complex. The complex segment held the largest share of the tocotrienol market in 2023.

By application, the tocotrienol market is segmented into food and beverages, dietary supplements, personal care and cosmetics, and animal nutrition. The dietary supplements segment dominated the tocotrienol market in 2023.

The tocotrienol market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the companies operating in the tocotrienol market include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Bhd; American River Nutrition, LLC; Cayman Chemical; ExcelVite; Orochem Technologies Inc; Vance Group Ltd.; BGG WORLD; PhytoGaia; Musim Mas Group; and Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

Conclusion

Tocotrienols are gaining popularity as they support cardiovascular health by assisting in lowering cholesterol levels and reducing arterial plaque buildup. It is appealing to the aging population and individuals who are at a risk of heart disease, increasingly seeking natural solutions to maintain their heart health. Associations and organizations are engaged in research activities to explore more benefits of tocotrienols. Through their research, the Clinical Applications of Scientific Innovations group has stated that vitamin E tocotrienols help promote healthy inflammatory responses, which may help support cardiovascular health and age-related diseases. As scientific studies continue to highlight these benefits, consumers' trust and interest in tocotrienols are growing, leading to a surge in demand for products enriched with this functional ingredient.

The report from The Insight Partners provides information on several stakeholders—including tocotrienol manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors—along with valuable key insights on how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

