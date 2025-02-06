Human Microbiome Market Size to Surge to $4.85 Billion by 2031, Fuelled by Research and Innovation - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The human microbiome market share is expected to reach US$ 4.85 billion by 2031, driven by increased investments in research, therapeutics, and diagnostics. North America leads the market, with the Asia Pacific region projected to see the highest growth

US & Canada, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, “Human Microbiome Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Type (Product and Software and Services), Application (Therapeutics, Diagnostics, and Research), Disease Type (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Cancer, GIT Disorders, and Others), and Geography”.





Download Sample Report- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/





The global human microbiome market is experiencing significant growth owing to significant investments by key market players. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The human microbiome market is analyzed on the basis of type, application, and disease type.





Human Microbiome Market Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The global human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 4.85 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.07 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. The human microbiome is the extensive collection of microorganisms, including bacteria, archaea, viruses, viruses, and eukaryotes residing in different body parts, such as mucosa, skin, and abdominal organs. It is a critical component of human health and disease. That is, the human microbiome encompasses not only the microorganisms themselves but also their genetic material.





2. Significant Investments by Key Market Players: The growth dynamics of the human microbiome industry are highly influenced by the investments that major players make in the market. Several players are investing highly in research and development to develop novel probiotics, diagnostics, and treatments based on the microbiome. These investments stimulate innovation, identifying new strains, modes of action, and medicinal uses. Clinical trials receive a large amount of funding for demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of products based on the microbiome.





Kanvas Biosciences is one of the firms pioneering in the field of mapping technology concerning microorganisms, receiving US$ 12 million Pre-Series A funding in June 2023, further developing the firm's platform of microbiome mapping to make revolutionary changes to the drug development sector for microbiome-related diseases. Nestle and APC Microbiome Ireland- the world's biggest food and beverage company and top SFI research center- in a new joint partnership announced collaboration during July 2023 that ranges from aspects concerning the human. The microbiome helps in developing new products to enhance human health. As many as 120 companies are reportedly investing in microbiome analysis, and numerous startups are entering this field. Flagship Pioneering, Seventure Partners, and BioGaia are the most active investors. Thus, increasing investments by key players drive market growth.

3. Government Initiatives: The government mainly provides millions of dollars and grants for research regarding the human microbiome through numerous programs and initiatives. This funding accelerates different companies' production of new medicines, devices, and diagnostics. For example, the program developed by NIH will change the understanding of human health and detect, treat, and prevent several disorders. As part of the NIH's Roadmap for Medical Research, the Human Microbiome Project will provide US$ 115 million to researchers over the next five years. Governments can improve the regulating frameworks of human microbiome-based products, which would shorten the time and expense of introducing novel treatments to the market. Well-defined regulations guarantee the safety and efficacy of products, thereby increasing consumer trust and demand. Microbiome-based therapeutics is a rapidly growing field. The FDA approved Seres' VOWST in April 2023 as the first oral microbiome therapy to prevent recurrent C. difficile infection in adults. The reclassification of vaginal probiotics as drugs in Spain, Germany, and Switzerland is a welcome development in the regulation of microbiome therapeutics, providing greater clarity on the path to market and guidance for developers.





4. Geographic Insights: In 2023, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





For Detailed Human Microbiome Market Insights, Visit: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/human-microbiome-market

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players : Major companies operating in the human microbiome market include MaaT Pharma; Ferring Holdings SA; AOBiome Therapeutics Inc; Finch Therapeutics Group Inc; Seres Therapeutics Inc; Merck & Co Inc; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd; Rebiotix, Inc.; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; and Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

: Major companies operating in the human microbiome market include MaaT Pharma; Ferring Holdings SA; AOBiome Therapeutics Inc; Finch Therapeutics Group Inc; Seres Therapeutics Inc; Merck & Co Inc; Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd; Rebiotix, Inc.; IFF Nutrition & Biosciences; and Synthetic Biologics, Inc. Trending Topics: Probiotics, Prebiotics, Synbiotics, BCT/FMT, Live Biotherapeutics, etc.





Global Headlines on Human Microbiome Market

MaaT Pharma Announces First DSMB Positive Review of Ongoing Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating MaaT033 for Patients Receiving Allo-HSCT

Seres Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND for SER-155, an Investigational Microbiome Therapeutic for the Prevention of Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections and Graft-versus-Host Disease (GvHD)





Stay Updated on The Latest Human Microbiome Market Trends: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/





Market Segmentation

Based on type , the human microbiome market is segmented into product and software and services. The product segment held a larger share of the market in 2023.

, the human microbiome market is segmented into product and software and services. The product segment held a larger share of the market in 2023. On the basis of application, the human microbiome market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnostics, and research. The therapeutics segment led the market in 2023.

By disease type , the human microbiome market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, cancer, GIT, and others. In 2023, the GIT segment dominated the market with the largest share.

, the human microbiome market is segmented into obesity, diabetes, autoimmune disorder, cancer, GIT, and others. In 2023, the GIT segment dominated the market with the largest share. The human microbiome market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.









Purchase Premium Copy of Global Human Microbiome Market Size and Growth Report (2023-2031) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/





Conclusion

The human microbiome market growth is driven by the progress in research and diagnostics in microbiomes, an increasing awareness about the role of the microbiome in health, and a demand for personalized medicine. Research on microbiomes that gained therapeutic interest is now being put into focus on issues concerning obesity, diabetes, inflammatory bowel disease, and psychiatric disorders.

This is coupled with an increased focus on preventive healthcare services, pushing the stakeholders to invest in microbiome research for early-stage disease detection and management. The regulatory institutions also have recognized the importance of the microbiome to health, thus offering more supportive policies and funding for the research initiatives. The major players in the market are increasingly collaborating with research institutions to complement their offerings and develop innovative solutions. In short, the human microbiome market is expected to grow robustly with continuous research, technological advancement, and a growing understanding of how the microbiome impacts human health. This new landscape allows companies to apply microbiome science to human health.

The report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders—including manufacturers, physicians, patients, and end users—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





Related Reports:

About Us:



The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:



If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Ankit Mathur

E-mail: ankit.mathur@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release- https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/human-microbiome-market/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.