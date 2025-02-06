MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 29, 2024.

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude our former Aviara segment.

Overview:

Net sales for the second quarter were $63.4 million, down $26.4 million, or 29.4%, from the comparable prior-year period

Planned decrease in production contributed to significantly lower dealer inventory levels compared to the prior-year

Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.5 million, down $9.4 million from the comparable prior-year period

All debt amounts have been repaid, leaving $62.9 million of cash and investments, with $100 million of availability on the revolving credit facility

The dispositions of the Aviara brand and facility assets have been completed

Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business executed well during our fiscal second quarter by delivering results above expectations despite macroeconomic and retail environment headwinds. Early boat show season results have been encouraging, especially with strong demand for our new ultra-premium XStar lineup which has provided positive momentum as we near the summer selling season.”

Nelson continued, “We maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation. During the quarter, we generated $13.9 million of cash flow from continuing operations despite low cycle production volumes. Our strong balance sheet provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue our strategic growth initiatives while we continue to return capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program.”

Second Quarter Results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $63.4 million, down $26.4 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to planned lower unit volumes, leading to lower dealer inventory levels, and unfavorable model mix.

Gross margin percentage declined 610 basis points during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Lower margins were the result of unfavorable model mix and lower cost absorption due to the decreased production volume.

Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $8.7 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.03, compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $1.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.6% for the second quarter, down from 14.4% for the prior-year period.

See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the “Non-GAAP Measures”, to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson, “We are narrowing our full year guidance as a result of our second quarter outperformance and added confidence in our production plans from the encouraging XStar launch. We are planning for a range of industry and macroeconomic scenarios while implications of trade uncertainties on the broader economy remains largely unknown. With a strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, we maintain the financial flexibility to pursue our key growth initiatives while we continue to repurchase shares. As we move beyond inventory rebalancing, we are highly focused on positioning the business to capitalize on the upcoming market recovery.”

The Company’s outlook is as follows:

For full year fiscal 2025, we now expect consolidated net sales to be between $275 million and $295 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $19 million and $24 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $0.64 and $0.86. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $12 million for the year.

For fiscal third quarter 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $75 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $0.17.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal second quarter 2025 results today, February 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website, Investors.MasterCraft.com, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended December 29, 2024

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

29,

2024

December

31,

2023

December

29,

2024

December

31,

2023

Net sales $ 63,368 $ 89,750 $ 128,727 $ 184,055 Cost of sales 52,476 68,812 106,037 140,642 Gross profit 10,892 20,938 22,690 43,413 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 2,824 2,500 5,698 5,584 General and administrative 7,432 7,225 14,902 15,601 Amortization of other intangible assets 450 450 900 912 Total operating expenses 10,706 10,175 21,500 22,097 Operating income 186 10,763 1,190 21,316 Other income (expense): Interest expense (182 ) (854 ) (1,169 ) (1,732 ) Interest income 697 1,415 1,889 2,766 Income before income tax expense 701 11,324 1,910 22,350 Income tax expense 275 2,644 468 5,139 Income from continuing operations 426 8,680 1,442 17,211 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 2,322 (2,794 ) (3,839 ) (5,130 ) Net income (loss) $ 2,748 $ 5,886 $ (2,397 ) $ 12,081 Income (loss) per share Basic Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.51 $ 0.09 $ 1.01 Discontinued operations 0.14 (0.16 ) (0.24 ) (0.30 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.17 $ 0.35 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.71 Diluted Continuing operations $ 0.03 $ 0.51 $ 0.09 $ 1.00 Discontinued operations 0.14 (0.17 ) (0.24 ) (0.30 ) Net income (loss) $ 0.17 $ 0.34 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.70 Weighted average shares used for computation of: Basic earnings per share 16,454,776 17,010,116 16,499,858 17,083,204 Diluted earnings per share 16,543,502 17,091,633 16,499,858 17,158,124





MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) December

29,

2024

June

30,

2024

ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,314 $ 7,394 Short-term investments 28,548 78,846 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $150 and $101, respectively 5,290 11,455 Income tax receivable 2,035 499 Inventories, net 36,988 36,972 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,554 8,686 Current assets associated with discontinued operations — 11,222 Total current assets 111,729 155,074 Property, plant and equipment, net 52,841 52,314 Goodwill 28,493 28,493 Other intangible assets, net 32,750 33,650 Deferred income taxes 17,265 18,584 Other long-term assets 7,037 8,189 Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations — 21,680 Total assets $ 250,115 $ 317,984 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 8,443 $ 10,431 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 52,176 55,068 Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs — 4,374 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 8,063 Total current liabilities 60,619 77,936 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs — 44,887 Unrecognized tax positions 8,625 8,549 Other long-term liabilities 2,365 2,551 Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations — 182 Total liabilities 71,609 134,105 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,773,544 shares at December 29, 2024 and 16,759,109 shares at June 30, 2024 167 167 Additional paid-in capital 56,916 59,892 Retained earnings 121,223 123,620 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity 178,306 183,679 Noncontrolling interest 200 200 Total equity 178,506 183,879 Total liabilities and equity $ 250,115 $ 317,984





Supplemental Operating Data

The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

29,

2024

December

31,

2023



December

29,

2024

December

31,

2023

Change Change (Dollars in thousands) Unit sales volume: MasterCraft 400 491 (18.5 ) % 774 985 (21.4 ) % Pontoon 153 365 (58.1 ) % 330 727 (54.6 ) % Consolidated 553 856 (35.4 ) % 1,104 1,712 (35.5 ) % Net sales: MasterCraft $ 55,097 $ 72,699 (24.2 ) % $ 110,630 $ 148,535 (25.5 ) % Pontoon 8,271 17,051 (51.5 ) % 18,097 35,520 (49.1 ) % Consolidated $ 63,368 $ 89,750 (29.4 ) % $ 128,727 $ 184,055 (30.1 ) % Net sales per unit: MasterCraft $ 138 $ 148 (6.8 ) % $ 143 $ 151 (5.3 ) % Pontoon 54 47 14.9 % 55 49 12.2 % Consolidated 115 105 9.5 % 117 108 8.3 % Gross margin 17.2 % 23.3 % (610) bps 17.6 % 23.6 % (600) bps

Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin

We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation, and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs.

The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;

Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and

The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.

In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.

We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December

29,

2024

% of

Net

sales

December

31,

2023

% of

Net

sales

December

29,

2024

% of

Net

sales

December

31,

2023

% of

Net

sales

Income from continuing operations $ 426 0.7% $ 8,680 9.7% $ 1,442 1.1% $ 17,211 9.4% Income tax expense 275 2,644 468 5,139 Interest expense 182 854 1,169 1,732 Interest income (697 ) (1,415 ) (1,889 ) (2,766 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,382 2,098 4,456 4,207 EBITDA 2,568 4.1% 12,861 14.3% 5,646 4.4% 25,523 13.9% Share-based compensation 844 63 1,274 973 CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 114 — 448 436 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,526 5.6% $ 12,924 14.4% $ 7,368 5.7% $ 26,932 14.6%

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

Income from continuing operations $ 426 $ 8,680 $ 1,442 $ 17,211 Income tax expense 275 2,644 468 5,139 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 450 450 900 912 Share-based compensation 844 63 1,274 973 CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a) 114 — 448 436 Adjusted Net Income before income taxes 2,109 11,837 4,532 24,671 Adjusted income tax expense(b) 422 2,368 906 4,934 Adjusted Net Income $ 1,687 $ 9,469 $ 3,626 $ 19,737 Adjusted net income per common share Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.56 $ 0.22 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares used for the computation of (c): Basic Adjusted net income per share 16,454,776 17,010,116 16,499,858 17,083,204 Diluted Adjusted net income per share 16,543,502 17,091,633 16,499,858 17,158,124

The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 29,

2024

December 31,

2023

Income from continuing operations per diluted share $ 0.03 $ 0.51 $ 0.09 $ 1.00 Impact of adjustments: Income tax expense 0.02 0.16 0.03 0.30 Amortization of acquisition intangibles 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.05 Share-based compensation 0.05 — 0.08 0.06 CEO transition and organizational realignment costs(a) — — 0.03 0.03 Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes 0.13 0.70 0.29 1.44 Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes(b) (0.03 ) (0.15 ) (0.07 ) (0.29 ) Adjusted Net Income per diluted share $ 0.10 $ 0.55 $ 0.22 $ 1.15





(a) Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO transition, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transition. (b) For fiscal 2025 and 2024, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 20.0% for each period presented. (c) Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.

