Enterprise Technology Association Announces Partnership with Axe.ai to Enhance Cybersecurity for Businesses Nationwide

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is proud to announce a strategic national partnership with Axe.ai , renowned for its robust offensive security platform, including ethical hacking, red teaming, and penetration testing. This partnership signifies a mutual commitment to advancing cybersecurity practices amidst the increasing complexities of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.Throughout 2025, Axe.ai will lead a series of workshops, webinars, and training sessions at ETA’s AI Week events across key cities such as Atlanta, Nashville, Cincinnati, Syracuse, Louisville, Columbus, Washington D.C., and Tampa. These educational sessions are designed to equip organizations with proactive security strategies and strengthen their defense mechanisms against cyber threats.In addition to its current offerings, Axe.ai plans to expand its capabilities into forensic analysis, threat intelligence, and strategic CISO (Chief Information Security Officer) roles. This expansion aims to provide a more comprehensive suite of cybersecurity tools and services, ensuring that ETA members are well-prepared to handle the evolving security landscape.About Axe.ai:Axe.ai specializes in offensive security measures tailored to proactively safeguard enterprises against imminent digital threats. Their upcoming expansions into forensic analysis, threat intelligence, and CISO services further reflect their commitment to comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. More information about Axe can be found at www.axe.ai About the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA):ETA is a prominent network of business and technology leaders committed to promoting technology education and enablement through innovative events and programming. This partnership with Axe.ai aligns with ETA's goal of fostering a secure, educated tech community.For more details about the partnership and to register for upcoming events, please visit ETA's website at joineta.org.

