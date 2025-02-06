Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market to Hit USD 5.24 Billion by 2032, Driven by Lab Automation

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market

The global automated liquid handling technologies market is fueled by rising demand for precision, efficiency, and high-throughput screening in labs.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 11.18% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for automation in laboratories, the growing need for high-throughput research, and advancements in precision medicine.Get a Free Sample Report of Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4485 Key Players in Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market- Mettler Toledo- Tecan Trading AG- Thermo Fisher Inc.- Agilent Technologies- Qiagen- Aurora Biomed- PerkinElmer Inc.- Autogen- Lonza- Danaher- Labcyte Inc.- BioTek Instruments- Hudson Robotics- Analytik Jena- Hamilton- Eppendorf AG- Gilson Inc.By Product, automated liquid handling workstations held a dominant position in 2023 with a market share of about 57%.These workstations form a crucial part of laboratories, ensuring that processes of liquid handling are performed accurately, efficiently, and in high volumes. The reagents and consumables segment is going to expand rapidly from 2024 to 2032 with increased use of automation in clinical and research settings, the demand for consumables such as tips, plates, and solutions will be witnessed.- By Application, the Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research segment held a leading market share of 58% in 2023.This market segment is fueled by the growing need for reliable drug testing as well as increasing emphasis on discovering novel therapeutic agents. The segment for cancer and genomic research is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Furthermore, as genomic studies and cancer research programs continue to expand, the demand for automated liquid handling systems is anticipated to rise, particularly in the fields of genomics and personalized medicine.- By End-User, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the largest share of market revenue.It is dominated by the need for automation in drug discovery and testing. CROs are likely to be growing at a higher rate as there is more research outsourcing and cost-effective, high-throughput solutions are in demand.Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market SegmentationBy Product• Automated Liquid Handling Workstations• Reagents & Consumables- Regents- AccessoriesBy Application• Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research• Cancer & Genomic Research• Bioprocessing/Biotechnology• OthersBy End User• Academic & Research Institutes• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies• Contract Research Organizations- North America dominated the automated liquid handling technologies market in 2023, holding a 40% share of the global market.This is largely due to the region's established healthcare and research infrastructure, in addition to being a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The U.S. is the largest adopter of automated technologies in laboratories, thereby fueling the growth of the market. Investment in healthcare research, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases that necessitate drug development, is also expanding the market in North America.The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for automated liquid handling technologies. Countries like China, Japan, and India are witnessing rapid advancements in healthcare infrastructure, research initiatives, and biotech industries, leading to a higher demand for automation in laboratories. Cancer research and genomic studies will also gain more focus in the region. Government investment in healthcare and biotechnology will also enhance the adoption of automated liquid handling systems in the coming years.Buy Full Research Report on Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4485 Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market by Product8. Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market by Application9. Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

