Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile: Launch of 2024 South African Social Cohesion Index

No matter how hectic my schedule was, I would have never been able to ignore the invitation to be here tonight.

This is not only because the President has delegated me with the responsibility to promote social cohesion and nation building in our country, but also because I am also of the opinion that the human species would not exist if it were not for social cohesiveness.

According to Peter Guber, a well-known author and film producer, humans are incapable of surviving without the methods, rules, and strategies that enable people to collaborate. In essence, those who unite in purpose resemble threads knitted together, crafting a tapestry of intricate design. In unity, we find our true nature.

Our true nature includes attributes like empathy, diversity, kindness, love, and care for one another, regardless of gender, socio-economic status, religious belief, and any forms of diversity.

As a people, if we can recognise these elements, we can gain a better understanding of ourselves and others, resulting in a more compassionate and inclusive society. Indeed, the Bill of Rights in our Constitution recognises the rights of all people in their diversity.

The founding father of our democracy, President Nelson Mandela, dreamt of a progressive and inclusive society. He began the vital process of creating a new national identity based on national unity, consistent with the Freedom Charter.

The Charter asserts, “We, the People of South Africa, declare for all our country and the world to know that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, Black and white, and that no government can justly claim authority unless it is based on the will of all the people.”

In the period following the 1994 elections, South Africans came together and started to forge the nation we want—the rainbow nation, as Desmond Tutu described it.

The important question we must ask ourselves is: how far along are we in the process of nation building, and how cohesive are we as a nation?

The launch of the 2024 South African Social Cohesion Index is timely because it will serve as a tool to address this subject as we approach another 30 years of our democracy. This will help us assess our society's current state and future direction.

The 2024 Index offers us a picture of where we stand in our collective journey towards social harmony. It provides us with insights into the strengths and challenges facing our nation, highlighting areas where progress has been made and areas that require urgent attention. By understanding these dynamics, we can develop targeted strategies and policies that promote inclusivity, equity, and tolerance among all our citizens.

Despite reflecting an overall moderately high level of social cohesion, the index indicates that much work remains. The overall score of 53.3 index points does not provide a complete picture. There are several areas that warrant serious concern.

1. Acceptance of diversity in the country has steadily declined from an already low 47.1 index points in 2021 to only 46.8 in 2024;

2. Trust in institutions has declined from 50.1 index points to 47.9;

3. Perceptions of fairness have declined from 42.4 index points to a mere 42.7; and

4. Respect for social rules has declined from 40.3 to an alarming 36.6 index points.

The study reveals that the most significant decline occurred in the cohesion dimension, which relates to respect for social rules. Other weakened dimensions include trust in institutions and perception of fairness. The level of solidarity and helpfulness remained stable, whereas civic participation and general trust in people have become slightly stronger.

Compatriots,

Our current reality is that the sentiment that the Rainbow Nation is drifting apart rather than coming together has become stronger.

Numerous challenges continue to test our democracy. For instance, state capture negatively impacted our efforts to promote reconciliation and advance our democratic values. It also resulted in a negative and divisive narrative in the country.

However, some of the recent events in our country have demonstrated that our people are able to stand united for the common purpose. Adversity and triumph have shaped our nation.

We have witnessed defining moments in our history that demonstrate our ability to unite across racial, cultural, and economic divides. We have seen that when South Africans stand together, we are capable of overcoming even the most enormous of challenges.

As South Africa transitioned from the brutal system of apartheid into a new era of democracy, the world gasped in shock. Despite the deep scars of oppression, we chose peace over conflict, reconciliation over revenge, and democracy over dictatorship. The first democratic election was more than a political event; it was a triumph of national unity.

Furthermore, when HIV/AIDS in the 2000s threatened the very fabric of our society, we were able to unite a country in the fight against this epidemic. In this regard, governments, civil society organisations, and ordinary citizens worked tirelessly to combat stigma and expand treatment provisions. Today, our successful HIV/AIDS response is a testament to our collective resilience.

The COVID-19 pandemic once again put our country to the test. However, South Africans showed remarkable solidarity and unity of purpose in overcoming the pandemic. The response to COVID-19 was led at many levels, including community-based leadership.

And more recently, I have been encouraged by different political parties, business leaders, and South Africans to stand together to defend our country’s sovereignty and interests in the midst of recent negative utterances about our country.

These moments remind us of who we are: a resilient, united, and determined nation. We must continue to stand together to confront any other issue that threatens to tear our social fabric and our nation apart.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

This South African Social Cohesion Index is important in that it points public policymakers to the areas that need focused interventions.

We are encouraged that the development of this index has been thoroughly shared and workshopped with the National Planning Commission. The NPC has indicated that it will use this tool, and others, to drive its development work. Specifically as it relates to:

Addressing economic inequality through inclusive economic growth strategies.

Improving public trust in institutions through governance reforms.

Fostering a shared national identity by promoting social integration and cross-cultural engagement.

Building social cohesion in the country is not the responsibility of government alone or any one sector of society. All must work together to realise the dream we have for a united, prosperous, and cohesive South Africa.

We must all work to close the gap between what South Africans want, which is a united South Africa, and what they currently believe to be the case.

We do that by changing the narrative from a divisive tone to one that encourages nation-building.

We further achieve this by fostering trust in our institutions, cultivating a culture of adherence to social norms, and guaranteeing a sense of equity for all, where everyone contributes equally to the development of a united South Africa.

We are committed to building a united and reconciled South Africa. The constitutional vision of a united and prosperous South Africa drives our actions as a government.

The more prosperous a country is, the higher the level of social cohesion. When people have hope, they look forward with optimism, they work together, and they unite around common goals.



Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we delve into the findings and implications of this important index, we must not be despondent or discouraged; we must use the findings as a valuable contribution towards a more unified and harmonious future.

The Index findings will be useful in planning the National Dialogue for South Africa's future. President Ramaphosa has announced that the government is working with various social partners to convene the dialogue.

The Dialogue aims, among others, to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality and forge a new social compact to achieve the National Development Plan's vision. This also in light of the political and economic shifts that have confronted our country and our governance systems.

Compatriots,

As a country we are embarking on this crucial endeavour towards a more socially cohesive South Africa. Let us all strive to create a society where every individual feels valued, respected, and heard.

What should remain in our minds is that social cohesion is the cornerstone of a thriving and inclusive society. It is the glue that binds us together, transcending our differences and fostering a sense of belonging and mutual respect.

Lastly, I would like to express my gratitude to all those who have contributed to the 2024 South African Social Cohesion Index and to all those who continue to work tirelessly towards building a more cohesive and inclusive nation.

It is through collaboration, mutual support, and a shared sense of purpose that we will build a nation that is strong, united, and resilient.

I implore us all to not just treat this report as merely key findings of a research study, but instead treat this as the guiding light to how we chart our way to a better future, leaving no one behind.

Thank You.