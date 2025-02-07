Chairperson of NCOP Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane: State of readiness to host the 2025 SONA

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen.

As the Speaker of the National Assembly has highlighted, the State of the Nation Address (SONA) is a significant event on the national calendar. It is one of the few occasions where representatives of all three arms of the state, the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary, convene under one roof.

A defining tradition of SONA is the ushering of the President into the Chamber by an Imbongi, a practice that celebrates South Africa’s rich cultural diversity. This tradition follows a rotational language and provincial selection process to ensure inclusivity and the promotion of all official languages.

We are pleased to announce that this year’s praise singer will be Ms. Inako Mateza, a 19-year-old award-winning Xhosa poet, cultural ambassador, and community activist from the Eastern Cape. She is widely recognised for her storytelling and leadership in youth empowerment.

Supporting the Local Economy and Industries

Parliament has partnered with Proudly South African to promote local industries by encouraging Members of Parliament and guests to wear locally produced attire at SONA. The “Wear Local at SONA” campaign aims to support the South African fashion industry, showcasing locally designed and manufactured garments on a national platform.

Additionally, in preparation for SONA, Parliament has collaborated with businesses from the agriculture, food, and beverage sectors. Some of these businesses have contributed to South Africa’s success in obtaining Geographical Indicator status for certain products, such as Karoo Lamb. We express our sincere gratitude to all businesses and sponsors who continue to support this event.

Acknowledgement of Informal Traders

We extend our appreciation to informal traders for their continued cooperation since City Hall became the venue for SONA. While such large-scale events may cause temporary disruptions in the Central Business District, we acknowledge the economic benefits that SONA brings to Cape Town, including increased tourism, hospitality, and business opportunities.

To minimize disruptions, alternative arrangements have been made in collaboration with the City of Cape Town and the Informal Traders Association to ensure that affected traders can continue operating at designated alternative venues.

Post-SONA Sittings

Following the State of the Nation Address on 6 February, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces will reconvene for a joint sitting on 11 and 12 February to debate the President’s Address.

The President will respond to the debate on 13 February, followed by the Budget Speech, which will be delivered by the Minister of Finance on 19 February.

Conclusion

We encourage all South Africans to actively engage with SONA by tuning in and sharing their views on the communication platforms provided by Parliament, government, and the media.

The SONA will be broadcast live on Parliament TV, mainstream broadcasters, and online streaming services, ensuring nationwide access.

I thank you.

