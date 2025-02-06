Descartes Showcases Global Trade Intelligence Technology Innovations

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to showcase numerous technology innovations to its global trade intelligence software suite at Descartes’ Innovation Forum event, which takes place in Washington, DC from February 11-12, 2025. Innovations to Descartes’ solution suite help companies in diverse industries manage the cross-border trade of merchandise, commodities and services more securely and efficiently in the face of expanding compliance requirements, geopolitical volatility, and evolving tariffs and trade barriers.

“The current environment of ever-changing and complex trade regulations is challenging to manage. Our solutions and trade data help simplify how our customers’ teams conduct business while helping them mitigate risk,” said Brian Hodgson, General Manager, Trade Intelligence at Descartes. “Our technology innovations are focused on helping companies build more agile, intelligent and resilient supply chain networks that allow them to keep pace with frequent and complex tariff and regulatory changes, secure better sources of supply, and acquire high quality competitive intelligence.”

Descartes’ global trade intelligence innovation and enhancements include:

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled screening and classification to scale compliance operations. AI-driven screening for restricted, sanctioned and denied parties quarantines low-quality false positives and identifies when additional due diligence is required. AI-driven import/export classification accelerates product lookup capabilities in combination with other features such as regulations cross-referencing and landed cost calculations. Both innovations help companies more efficiently access and manage high volume, repetitive tasks without overloading existing compliance resources or adding new staff.

AI-based agent to speed complex global trade intelligence queries. Converse in multiple languages with an AI-based agent to answer common questions; quickly identify historical trade patterns, emerging trends, or specific data needs (e.g., commodities, companies, products); and receive text- and/or graph-based responses. This helps users define searches more precisely, ensuring they extract the most relevant global trade data and that it's presented effectively. It makes global trade data content more accessible and actionable, while minimizing the training time required to build proficiency in developing optimal queries.

Expanded global trade content offerings to simplify more wholistic risk assessments. Combining traditional Harmonized System (HS)-based trade data content with both optional experience-based content, such as previously classified products, and timely innovative-based content, such as legislation and/or regulations, provides companies with a broader content ecosystem to facilitate efficient and effective risk assessment associated with product, party or shipment compliance.

Enhanced analytics to generate insights and inform strategic, evidence-based decision making. Advanced Microsoft Power BI-based analytics aggregates data from screening applications and other sources (e.g., visitor management, license management, other operational systems) to provide a single reporting view. Companies no longer need to rely on complicated integrations between applications to access sophisticated analytics that provide useful insight into their compliance activities, particularly in large enterprises.

Expanded capabilities to manage increasing export controls and complexities around export license management. Expanded set of East Asian countries for compliance checks and license determinations, in addition to enhanced workflows and data sharing capabilities for very complex controlled goods businesses (e.g., aerospace and defense), which help companies better manage compliance with local laws, international agreements and security protocols.



Learn more about Descartes’ Global Trade Intelligence solutions.

Descartes’ Innovation Forum events offer a unique opportunity for Descartes customers and United by Design partners worldwide to connect with the Descartes team. These forums aim to share best practices in using Descartes’ technologies, explore ways to enhance operations with Descartes’ expanding solutions, and gather valuable feedback on product development. More information on the Global Trade Intelligence event is available here .

