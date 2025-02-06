Submit Release
Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Investor Day on March 14

GREELEY, Colo., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC), one of the world's largest food companies, will hold an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Friday, March 14. Members of senior management will be discussing with investors and analysts the company’s strategy, competitive advantages, and approach to capital allocation.

Pilgrim’s Pride CEO and President Fabio Sandri will kick off the event at 10 a.m. EST. Other members of senior management will participate throughout the day, and the meeting will conclude with a question and answer session.

Interested investors and analysts are requested to RSVP to attend this event no later than Friday, Feb. 28 by replying to the Investor Relations department at IRPPC@pilgrims.com.

RSVPs are required due to space limitations and since the event location has capacity restrictions, no additional credentials will be available for on-site registration to attend in person.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s employs over 61,000 people and operates protein processing plants and prepared-foods facilities in 14 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the U.K, the Republic of Ireland and continental Europe. The Company’s primary distribution is through retailers and foodservice distributors. For more information, please visit www.pilgrims.com.

