Lightbridge CEO Seth Grae to Participate in Key Nuclear Industry Events in February

RESTON, Va., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that President and CEO Seth Grae will serve as a moderator and panelist at two major nuclear industry events in February.

Mr. Grae will participate in the Nuclear Energy Institute's Nuclear Financing Summit on February 11-12, 2025, in New York City, NY. He will serve as a panelist in the "Strategic Partnerships for Nuclear Success" session on February 11 from 3:40-4:40 p.m., joining leaders from Google and Oklo to discuss the growing importance of collaborative approaches in new nuclear projects, including developments in industrial applications, direct power supply, and data center support.

Mr. Grae will also participate in the Asia Pacific Nuclear Energy 2025 (APNE25) Forum taking place February 18-20, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan. At APNE25, Mr. Grae will deliver a brief keynote address and moderate a panel discussion on "Strengthening Energy Security with Nuclear Power amid geopolitical challenges in Asia Pacific" on February 19. He will also serve as a panelist in the "Nuclear Financing" session on February 20, exploring topics including risk mitigation for new nuclear investments and the impact of recent commitments from major technology companies in nuclear energy development.

Additionally, Mr. Grae will participate in the Southeastern Energy Conference at Georgia Tech on February 28, 2025, as a panelist in the "Nuclear Energy around the World" session at 11:25 a.m. ET, joining industry leaders to discuss global developments in nuclear energy.

"February brings significant opportunities to engage with industry leaders on the future of nuclear energy," said Mr. Grae. "The NEI Nuclear Financing Summit will bring together key decision makers from the financial and nuclear sectors as we see unprecedented interest in nuclear energy investments. Following that, the APNE25 forum will explore the critical expansion of nuclear capacity in the Asia-Pacific region to meet growing energy demands while addressing clean power goals. The Southeastern Energy Conference will then provide a platform to discuss the global advancement of nuclear technology. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders on crucial topics, including energy security, financing mechanisms, and the role of nuclear power in providing reliable clean energy for data centers and other growing markets. I also look forward to visiting the Fukushima site with other attendees of APNE25."

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) is focused on developing advanced nuclear fuel technology essential for delivering abundant, zero-emission, clean energy and providing energy security to the world. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for existing light water reactors and pressurized heavy water reactors, significantly enhancing reactor safety, economics, and proliferation resistance. The Company is also developing Lightbridge Fuel for new small modular reactors (SMRs) to bring the same benefits plus load-following with renewables on a zero-carbon electric grid.

Lightbridge has entered into two long-term framework agreements with Battelle Energy Alliance LLC, the United States Department of Energy’s operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory, the United States' lead nuclear energy research and development laboratory. DOE’s Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear program has twice awarded Lightbridge to support the development of Lightbridge Fuel over the past several years. Lightbridge is participating in two university-led studies through the DOE Nuclear Energy University Program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Texas A&M University. An extensive worldwide patent portfolio backs Lightbridge’s innovative fuel technology. Lightbridge is included in the Russell Microcap® Index. For more information, please visit www.ltbridge.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Matthew Abenante, IRC Director of Investor Relations Tel: +1 (347) 947-2093 ir@ltbridge.com

