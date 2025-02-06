AMG Announces Partnership with NorthBridge Partners

AMG invests in NorthBridge, a private markets manager specializing in industrial logistics real estate assets NorthBridge to leverage AMG’s strategic capabilities to enhance its long-term success and continue to build an enduring firm Partnership broadens AMG’s exposure to secular growth areas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMG, a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally, today announced that it acquired a minority equity interest in NorthBridge Partners, LLC (“NorthBridge”).

NorthBridge is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in industrial logistics assets, a high-growth sector benefiting from the expanding digital economy and evolving supply chain dynamics. With approximately $2 billion in assets under management, the firm invests in last-mile logistics properties, acquiring, repositioning, and developing strategically located real estate assets in major markets. Led by partners Greg Lauze, Dean Atkins, and David Aisner, NorthBridge has deep sector expertise and a targeted investment strategy in a market segment with strong secular tailwinds, including robust e-commerce growth, accelerating consumer demand for shorter delivery times, and the onshoring of supply chains.

“Our partnership with NorthBridge broadens AMG’s participation in private markets and underscores our focus on investing in areas of secular growth,” said Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer of AMG. “Given the growing demand for industrial logistics assets, and the entrepreneurialism of its principals, NorthBridge has excellent forward prospects, and AMG’s strategic partnership solutions can magnify the firm’s long-term success. I am delighted to welcome Greg, Dean, David, and their partners to our Affiliate group.”

“AMG’s unique partnership approach provides NorthBridge with access to strategic capabilities and growth capital to further our long-term objectives and maintain our independence,” said Mr. Lauze. “We are pleased to have found in AMG a partner that shares our commitment to entrepreneurial values and is aligned with us for the long term. We are confident that our partnership will enhance our competitive advantages, which will benefit both our clients and the Northbridge team.”

“We are operating in a rapidly evolving sector, characterized by transformative trends that generate compelling investment opportunities,” added Mr. Atkins. “Our partnership with AMG will enable us to capitalize on these trends as we further invest in our operational capabilities, increasingly differentiating our firm, to enhance our long-term success.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The management team of NorthBridge will continue to hold a significant majority of the equity and direct the firm’s day-to-day operations.

About AMG

AMG (NYSE: AMG) is a strategic partner to leading independent investment management firms globally. AMG’s strategy is to generate long-term value by investing in high-quality independent partner-owned firms, through a proven partnership approach, and allocating resources across AMG's unique opportunity set to the areas of highest growth and return. Through its distinctive approach, AMG magnifies its Affiliates' existing advantages and actively supports their independence and ownership culture. As of December 31, 2024, AMG’s aggregate assets under management were approximately $708 billion across a diverse range of private markets, liquid alternative, and differentiated long-only investment strategies. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.amg.com.

About NorthBridge Partners

NorthBridge Partners, LLC, founded in 2014, is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager specializing in last-mile logistics properties, acquiring, repositioning, and developing strategically located industrial real estate assets in major markets. NorthBridge has completed over 100 transactions totaling over 15 million square feet throughout its history and currently has approximately $2 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.northbridgecre.com.

Certain matters discussed in this press release issued by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (“AMG” or the “Company”) may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and could be impacted by a number of factors, including those described under the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AMG’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. AMG undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. From time to time, AMG may use its website as a distribution channel of material Company information. AMG routinely posts financial and other important information regarding the Company in the Investor Relations section of its website at www.amg.com and encourages investors to consult that section regularly.

AMG Media & Investor Relations:

Patricia Figueroa

(617) 747-3300

ir@amg.com

pr@amg.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.