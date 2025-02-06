Opthea Wet AMD Data Featured at Macula Society Meeting

MELBOURNE, Australia, and PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opthea Limited (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT, “Opthea”, the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), today announced that sozinibercept will be highlighted during an oral presentation at the Macula Society 48th Annual Meeting being held February 12-15, 2025 in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. The Macula Society is a forum for new research in retinal vascular and macular diseases.

Details are as follows:

Session: Neovascular AMD I: Trials Timing: Friday, February 14, 2025, 8:00 to 8:05 AM ET Presentation: Sozinibercept Combination Therapy for Neovascular Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Subgroup Analysis of a Phase 2b Study to Assess the Angiographic Predictors of Response Presenter: David S. Boyer, MD Program: https://www.xcdsystem.com/maculasociety/program/5G2onFx/index.cfm?pgid=397&RunRemoveSessionFilter=1

David S. Boyer, MD will present data from the sozinibercept Phase 2b wet AMD trial demonstrating that superior vision and anatomic outcomes were observed with sozinibercept 2 mg combination therapy, compared with standard-of-care ranibizumab alone, with baseline angiographic lesion characteristics predictive of response.

About Opthea

Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to treat vision-threatening eye diseases, including wet age‐related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), which remain leading causes of vision loss worldwide.

Opthea’s lead product candidate in Phase 3 development, sozinibercept, is a first-in-class VEGF-C/D ‘trap’ inhibitor being evaluated in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A therapies to deliver superior vision to wet AMD patients. Sozinibercept has the potential to become the first therapy in 20 years to enable patients with wet AMD live fuller and healthier lives.

Authorized for release to ASX by Frederic Guerard, PharmD, CEO

