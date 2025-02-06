Boys & Girls Clubs of America and NFL Tackle Youth Advocacy as Young Changemakers Set to Attend Super Bowl LIX

Three teens were selected to experience an all-expense-paid trip to attend Super Bowl LIX New Orleans this February after showing leadership in advocacy around key issues in their communities.

ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time in the history of its partnership, The National Football League (NFL) and Boys & Girls Clubs of America will send three exceptional young people to experience Super Bowl LIX.

This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America partnered with the NFL to create a special digital leadership challenge they called the Inspire Change Badge Challenge, designed to help teens understand what it means to be an advocate both inside the Club and in their community. With challenges encouraging youth to identify reliable community resources and implement action plans to drive change, the digital challenge empowered young people to develop advocacy skills and participate in community projects through their local Boys & Girls Club.

While more than 200 teens participated in the challenge, three individuals stood out for their dedication and determination to complete and activate each section of the curriculum.

As a result of their hard work, youth leaders, Jivoni of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue, Alexus of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Hatchie River Region and Terrence of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta will experience an all-expense-paid trip to attend the big game in New Orleans this February.

Through the NFL Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America, teens from Boys & Girls Clubs across the country are motivated to make meaningful changes in their local communities. Terrence, Jivoni and Alexus are leading examples of what’s possible when Clubs provide advocacy tools and resources and are leading projects that support community improvement and safety enhancements to elevating the need for mental health support for peers and combatting teen dating violence. Learn more about them below:

Terrence of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta: After facing challenges in the foster care system during his upbringing, Terrence found a sense of home and security with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta where he was recently named Youth of the Year. Passionate about empowering today’s generation to discuss mental health, Terrence and his Club peers gathered local community leaders for a Q&A to discuss the factors contributing to the mental health crisis for young people and what can be done about them.

Jivoni of Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue: Despite his soft-spoken nature, 16-year-old varsity football player, Jivoni, is determined to be the best he can be on and off the field. Witnessing domestic violence at home and in his community, Jivoni strives to empower his peers by helping them recognize the signs of abuse and build healthy relationships. The teens organized a “Move for Love” bike ride and block party, engaging members of the community to learn more about the One Love Foundation and donate to the cause. Additionally, they brought a One Love workshop to life inside of their Club’s teen center to ensure resources were available for peers and staff to learn more.

Alexus of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Hatchie River Region: Growing up in a community which has experienced high crime, Alexus is determined to improve safety for herself and her loved ones. Engaging her peers, Alexus created a video on the impact of gun violence to share with local community leaders and law enforcement officers to advocate for change.

“The NFL has been a trusted partner of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for many years, and we are excited to be able to provide even more opportunities for kids and teens through the Inspire Change initiative,” said Jane Rodgers, National Vice President of Partnerships & Growth at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Not only are these young people being recognized for their commitment to advocacy, but they are also receiving a once in a lifetime Super Bowl experience through their Club that they will remember forever.”

Since 2021, the NFL has supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s efforts to jumpstart a generation of community builders who think critically and stand up for what’s right. In fact, according to Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2024 Youth Right Now survey of more than 140,000 young kids and teens, 81% of young people believe they can make a difference in their community.

“The NFL believes in the power of young people to drive meaningful change in their communities,” said Anna Isaacson, Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility for the National Football League “Through our partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, we’ve witnessed firsthand the incredible passion and leadership these teens demonstrate in advocating for social justice issues that matter most to them. We are proud to support the next generation of changemakers, and sending these outstanding youth to experience Super Bowl LIX is just one way we can honor their hard work, commitment, and dedication to making the world a better place."

As the leading authority on issues facing young people, Boys & Girls Clubs of America provides real-world solutions to nearly 3,000 young people across the country through the “Think”, “Learn” and “Create Change” (TLC) model built to empower and educate youth to advocate for issues that impact their generation.

In addition, this year the NFL is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana to host its annual "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Community Event.” On Friday, February 7, The NFL Family and Man of the Year nominees will come together with youth from local Boys & Girls Clubs to partake in several activities centered on mentoring, team building, learning, art and more.

To experience the Super Bowl through the eyes of our teen changemakers, follow @BGCA_Clubs on Instagram and tune in on February 10 for an exclusive recap video. For more information on the partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the NFL, visit www.bgca.org/about-us/our-partners/nfl.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About NFL Inspire Change

Since 2017, the NFL Family has provided $375 million to advance social justice causes in the areas of education, economic advancement, police-community relations, and criminal justice reform. To date, the NFL Foundation has provided nearly 2,000 Inspire Change matching grants to current NFL players and Legends for nonprofits of their choice to help reduce barriers to opportunity. To learn more about the NFL's Inspire Change initiative and to view the 2024 Social Justice Impact Report, visit www.nfl.com/inspirechange.

