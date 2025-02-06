CRB names Heather Walters as its new Director of Sustainable Design and Delivery

Kansas City, Missouri, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRB, a leading global provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the life sciences and food and beverage industries, today announced the appointment of Heather Walters as its new Director of Sustainable Design and Delivery.

Walters will lead CRB's sustainability consulting team, leveraging more than 20 years of expertise in architecture and environmental design. She brings a strong track record in sustainability consulting and leadership, along with experience in strategic planning and implementation that has shaped long-term sustainability roadmaps and contributed to award-winning environmental projects worldwide.

Before joining CRB, Walters served as Vice President in the Sustainability & Resilience Practice at Thornton Tomasetti, where she played a key role in earning dozens of project certifications for more than 7 million square feet of facility space.

In her new role, Walters will drive the growth of CRB’s Sustainability Services, helping clients design and construct sustainable facilities that align with their environmental goals. She will also provide internal guidance to strengthen CRB’s commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), ensuring the company leads the industry with innovative and impactful solutions.

“Heather’s deep expertise in sustainable design and resilience aligns perfectly with our mission to help clients create high-performing, future-ready facilities," said Noel Maestre, CRB's Vice President of Life Sciences. "Her leadership will elevate our already-talented sustainability consulting services team while empowering our clients to meet their ambitious environmental goals and optimize operational efficiency. We’re excited to welcome her to the team and look forward to the value she’ll bring to our clients and the industry.”

Walters is a dedicated member of the sustainability community and a frequent conference speaker and published author. She also holds multiple industry-leading accreditations, including LEED AP BD+C, WELL AP, and LFA.

About CRB

CRB is a leading provider of sustainable engineering, architecture, construction and consulting solutions to the global life sciences and food and beverage industries. From 20 offices across the United States, Canada and Europe, our professionals provide world-class solutions that drive success and positive change for our clients, our people and our communities. CRB is a privately held company with a rich history of serving clients throughout the world, consistently striving for the highest standard of technical knowledge, creativity and execution. See us at crbgroup.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Attachment

Christopher Clark CRB Group, Inc. 816-674-0572 chris.clark@crbgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.