YieldMax™ Launches Its First 0DTE ETF YieldMax™ S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY)

CHICAGO, MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax™ announced the launch today of its first YieldMax™ 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF:

YieldMax™ S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (Nasdaq: SDTY)

SDTY Overview

SDTY is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a synthetic covered call strategy designed to generate weekly income while also providing exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 (“the Index”). SDTY generates income primarily by utilizing zero days to expiry (“0DTE”) options on an Index and/or passively managed ETFs (“Index ETFs”) that tracks the Index’s performance.

SDTY’s Option Strategy

SDTY employs a synthetic covered call strategy by selling and purchasing call options on the Index or Index ETFs. Each business day, typically at market open, the Fund sells out-of-the-money (OTM) call options with zero days to expiration (“0DTE”), which expire the same day they are sold. OTM options have a strike price above the current Index value. SDTY’s synthetic covered call strategy is established by combining the call options sold to generate income with buying call options for exposure to the Index.

SDTY’S Return Profile and Index Performance

SDTY earns income by selling out-of-the-money 0DTE call options daily. The premiums from these options add to income but limit participation in Index gains. If the Index rises past the strike price, losses on sold options can offset gains. This strategy balances income generation with limited Index upside exposure while premiums can help mitigate losses if the Index declines.

SDTY Distribution Schedule

SDTY is the first member of the YieldMax™ ETF 0DTE family and like all YieldMax™ ETFs, SDTY aims to generate income to investors. With respect to distributions, SDTY aims to make distributions on a weekly basis and its first weekly distribution is expected to be announced on February 19, 2025.

Why Invest in SDTY?

SDTY seeks to generate weekly income which is not dependent on the value of its Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance).

which is not dependent on the value of its Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance). SDTY aims to participate in a portion of the Index gains which may be capped.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about each Fund, visit our website at www.YieldMaxETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

There is no guarantee that any Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment in any such Fund.

Tidal Financial Group is the adviser for all YieldMax™ ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance)holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance) securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

High Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance) Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high Index (or ETFs that track the Index’s performance) turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Inflation Risk. Inflation risk is the risk that the value of assets or income from investments will be less in the future as inflation decreases the value of money. As inflation increases, the present value of the Fund’s assets and distributions, if any, may decline.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

YieldMax™ ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Foreside is not affiliated with Tidal Financial Group or YieldMax™ ETFs.

© 2025 YieldMax™ ETFs

Contact Gavin Filmore at gfilmore@tidalfg.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.