Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on April 8, 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2025.



