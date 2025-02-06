Cell Therapy Market to Skyrocket from $4.65 Billion in 2023 to $28.98 Billion by 2032 at a 22.55% CAGR | SNS Insider

Cell Therapy Market

Technological breakthroughs, increased funding, and personalized medicine fuel the exponential growth of the global cell therapy market.

According to Research by SNS Insider, The Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.98 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 22.55% from 2024 to 2032. The market's growth is largely attributed to the increasing demand for advanced treatments, particularly in oncology and musculoskeletal disorders, as well as the expanding potential of cell-based therapies in treating a variety of chronic and complex conditions. Key Players in Cell Therapy Market• Aurion Biotech• Gilead Sciences, Inc.• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.• Novartis AG• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Nkarta, Inc.• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company• MEDIPOST• JW Therapeutics• S. BIOMEDICS• Atara Biotherapeutics• Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l• Anterogen Co., Ltd., and othersBy Type, the autologous cell therapy segment led the market in 2023 with a significant 91.2% market share.This dominance is largely because autologous therapies are personalized. These therapies provide treatments using patients' cells, thus making them the most potent when it comes to cancer treatment and regenerative medicine. This provides highly targeted approaches with very little risk of immune rejection. Further research into the development of more autologous therapies to be approved for clinical use is going to continue and maintain its market leadership position.The allogeneic cell therapy segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Allogeneic therapies utilize donor cells and have many advantages, such as lower costs, more accessible treatment options, and the ability to treat a broader patient population.By Therapeutic Area, the oncology segment captured the largest share of the cell therapy market, holding 29.8% of the revenue in 2023.Cell therapies, especially CAR-T cell therapies, have demonstrated great promise in the treatment of certain cancers and have brought remarkable advancements in cancer immunotherapy. The dominance of the market in oncology is supported by the increasing prevalence of cancer and the growing demand for personalized, targeted treatments.The musculoskeletal disorders segment is likely to observe higher growth in the coming years. The therapies involving cellular-based approaches, such as stem cell therapies, have proven promising in tissue regeneration and healing. So, the need for these therapies has been predicted to be higher by clinicians and patients.Cell Therapy Market SegmentationBy Type• Allogeneic Therapies- Stem Cell Therapies- Non-Stem Cell Therapies• Autologous Therapies- Stem Cell Therapies- Non-Stem Cell TherapiesBy Therapeutic Area• Oncology• Cardiovascular Disease (CVD)• Musculoskeletal Disorders• Dermatology• OthersNorth America dominated the cell therapy industry in 2023, capturing 58.7% of the revenue share.The advanced healthcare structure of the region, a well-developed regulatory framework, and heavy investment in research and development signify its leadership. Among other regions, the US continues to hold a significant position in the approval and commercialization of cell therapies. Several pioneering cell therapies have already entered the markets, and the high prevalence of cancer and musculoskeletal disorders further supports the growth of the cell therapy market within this region. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for cell therapy. The region is experiencing rapid expansion in healthcare infrastructure, with countries like China, India, and Japan investing heavily in advanced medical treatments. The rising burden of chronic diseases, combined with an increasing demand for innovative therapies, has fueled the adoption of cell-based treatments. As the approval processes in Asia-Pacific are streamlined and become more accessible, the market is looking forward to accelerated growth in the coming years. This places the region as an important player in the global cell therapy market. 