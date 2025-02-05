Submit Release
Early Childhood Education and Care (Three Day Guarantee) Bill 2025 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, February 5 - On 6 February 2025, the Senate referred the provisions of the Early Childhood Education and Care (Three Day Guarantee) Bill 2025 to the committee for inquiry and report by 21 March 2025.

The committee has set 28 February 2025 as the due date for submissions.

