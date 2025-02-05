Commonwealth Workplace Protection Orders Bill 2024 [Provisions]

AUSTRALIA, February 5 - On the 6th of February 2025, the provisions of the Commonwealth Workplace Protection Orders Bill 2024 were referred to the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee for inquiry and report by Friday, 14th of March 2025.

The Commonwealth Workplace Protection Orders Bill 2024 would establish a Commonwealth workplace protection order scheme. That scheme would provide legal protections for Commonwealth workplaces and workers and deter acts of violence and other harmful behaviours by members of the public. The bill would implement recommendation 17 of the Services Australia Security Risk Management Review (the Ashton Review).