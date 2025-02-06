Calcium Supplements Market Size to Surpass USD 0.91 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Calcium Supplements Market

Increasing Demand for Bone Health, Aging Population, and Rising Veganism Drive Market Growth in the Forecast Period

According to SNS Insider, the Calcium Supplements Market is expected to grow substantially, reaching a valuation of USD 0.91 billion by 2032 from USD 0.51 billion in 2023. This expansion, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The growth of the market is due to the increasing incidence rate of osteoporosis, the increasing bone health awareness, and the increasing geriatric population. Rising number of calcium-deficient people and a growing emphasis on preventive healthcare also further drive the demand for calcium supplements.

Key Players in Calcium Supplements Market• Bayer AG• BioCalth• Pfizer (Caltrate)• Bluebonnet Nutrition• AandZ Pharmaceutical• High Change• Amway (Nutrilite)• Nature's Bounty• Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.• Bio Island• Nature Made• GNC Holdings Inc• By-health Co. Ltd.• GSK• Harbin Pharmaceutical Group

By Type, in 2023, Adult Calcium Supplements dominates the market, it accounts for about 69.03% of the market value.

The segment accounted for the highest share due to high prevalence of bone-related diseases including osteoporosis and arthritis, especially among older population. With the changing lifestyle, insufficient dietary calcium, and increasing awareness of health care entering the request by the adult. The Children calcium supplements segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the growing concern over early bone development and need for nutrition supplements. The increasing trend of fortified food & dietary supplements for children is expected to boost the segment growth over the period of forecast.

By Form, the Syrup segment held a significant share of the calcium supplements market in 2023.

Syrups are preferred among children and elderly individuals due to their ease of consumption and better absorption rates. However, the growth of this segment is also backed by rising demand for flavored syrups and liquids, the formulations that boosts the compliance and palatability

In 2023, the calcium supplements market was led by the Pharmacy & Drug Store segment contributing the largest market share.

Pharmacies are still the main distribution channel, because they are also the most easily accessible channel, and due to the availability of general population expert consultation and reliability of the channels distributing quality supplements at larger scales. The Online Retail is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the rise in the e-commerce platform, discounts, and delivery at home. Increasing consumer inclination towards digital health solutions and wide availability of such products online also are propelling the growth of this segment.

Calcium Supplements Market Segmentation

By Type• Child Calcium Supplement• Adult Calcium Supplement

By Form• Syrup• Tablets• Powder

In 2023, Asia Pacific dominated the calcium supplements market, held a notable 52% share.

The region's leadership is driven by increasing health consciousness, rising cases of osteoporosis, and a growing geriatric population in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Government initiatives promoting nutritional supplementation and the expansion of the healthcare sector are further boosting market growth. North America is expected to register significant growth due to the rising awareness of bone health, increasing adoption of dietary supplements, and a well-established pharmaceutical sector. The presence of key market players and ongoing product innovations in calcium supplements will contribute to the market's steady expansion in the region.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Calcium Supplements Market by Type8. Calcium Supplements Market by Form9. Regional Analysis10. Company Profiles11. Use Cases and Best Practices12. Conclusion

About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

