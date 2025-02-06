Submit Release
eGain to Announce Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results on February 13, 2025

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the AI knowledge platform for service, will announce its fiscal 2025 second quarter financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, February 13, 2025, followed by an investor conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). Chief Executive Officer Ashu Roy and Chief Financial Officer Eric Smit will host the call and webcast.

When: Thursday, February 13th at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).
Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the investors section of eGain’s website at www.egain.com.
Dial In: To access the live call, dial 844-481-2704 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0660 (International) and ask to join the eGain earnings call.
Replay: A phone replay of the conference call will be available starting two hours after the call and remain in effect for one week. To access the phone replay, dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1 412-317-0088 (International). The replay access code is 6223725.
   

eGain Knowledge Hub helps improve experience and reduce cost by delivering trusted, consumable answers. Visit www.eGain.com for more info.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
PondelWilkinson, Inc.
tkehrli@pondel.com
jbyers@pondel.com


