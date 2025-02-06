2024 annual review of CPMV

MACAU, February 6 - Since its establishment in July 2023, the Council of Veterinary Medicine Professionals (CPMV) has been facilitating the implementation of various work related to the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, including formulating and approving the “Regime of Certification of Professional Accreditation of Veterinary Surgeons” and the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, carrying out certification of veterinary professional accreditation, initiating legal proceedings against veterinary surgeons who have violated their obligations, organising professional development activities, etc. Meanwhile, CPMV has launched a dedicated webpage to share the latest news and publish various administrative formalities, forms, frequently questions, guidance notes and other information, making it easier for the sector and the public to learn about its work.

Over 100 veterinary surgeons have obtained certifications of professional accreditation

CPMV rolled out the certification of veterinary professional accreditation on 1 April 2024. Up till now, a total of 116 veterinary surgeons have passed the review and been issued with the veterinary professional accreditation certificate. To complement the transitional provisions of the law regarding the certification and registration of veterinary professional accreditation, CPMV convened 37 regular meetings in 2024 to actively follow up on the evaluation and certification of professional accreditation, so that qualified veterinary surgeons can complete registration as soon as possible and enter the market to exercise their profession.

Sector urged to fulfil obligations in accordance with the law

In accordance with the stipulations of the “Law on Veterinary Clinical Care and Commercial Activity of Animals”, the sector must fulfil professional obligations, and follow the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons”, norms of professional practice and technical guidelines, the violation of which may be disciplinable offenses. In order to deepen the understanding of the “Code of Professional Ethics of Veterinary Surgeons” among members of the sector, CPMV and IAM jointly organised a number of “veterinary law popularisation seminars” last year to introduce the principles and norms of professional ethics, urging the sector to effectively perform their duties and provide professional veterinary services in accordance with the law.

Enhancing professional level of veterinary surgeons and promoting healthy development of the sector

With the official launch of the certification of veterinary professional accreditation and the relevant registration and disciplinary system in Macao, CPMV will monitor the practice and discipline of registered veterinary surgeons continuously as per its powers, and oversee related work on continuing professional development activities, with an aim to enhance the professional level of veterinary surgeons, promote healthy development of veterinary clinical care sector, and bring together the talents of the sector to jointly safeguard the health and welfare of animals.