Health Call Clinic, DHCC Expands Access to Care with a Wide Range of Accepted Insurance and Privilege Card Partnerships

Health Call Clinic Located in Dubai Healthcare City

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In its commitment to making quality healthcare accessible to as many people as possible, Health Call Clinic , located in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC), has successfully partnered with a wide range of insurance providers and privilege card programs, expanding access to care and offering additional benefits to its patients.Accepting 19 Insurance Providers and GrowingHealth Call Clinic in DHCC is pleased to announce that it currently accepts 19 different insurance providers and third-party administrators (TPAs), including Nextcare, Neuron, Nas, and Alico, among others. This partnership offers a broad range of healthcare coverage options to patients, ensuring greater access to necessary care and minimizing the stress of high out-of-pocket costs. In response to increasing demand, the clinic is actively working to add a 20th insurance provider, further expanding its coverage options.Through these partnerships with insurance companies, Health Call Clinic aims to meet the diverse healthcare needs of its patients, whether for routine check-ups, specialized treatments, or emergency care.Partnership with EsaadIn addition to its extensive insurance network, Health Call Clinic has partnered with the Esaad Card, a privilege card that offers exclusive discounts and benefits. This collaboration provides additional value to Health Call Clinic’s services, ensuring that patients benefit from both comprehensive care and cost-saving opportunities.Looking Ahead: Future PartnershipsHealth Call Clinic is also excited to announce that it is in the process of forming a partnership with another privilege card program that will further extend the benefits available to patients.By continually expanding its network of insurance providers and privilege card partnerships, Health Call Clinic aims to enhance the patient experience and ensure that healthcare remains accessible to all.A full list of Health Call’s insurance partners is available on the clinic’s website www.health-call.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.