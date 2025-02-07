Echoes of the Past: Insights for SONA 2025 and Beyond

The South African State Transformed?

The book "The South African State Transformed?" explores how South Africa still wrestles with the fallout from key decisions made during and after transition.

This book is essential reading for all of those, in South Africa and overseas, who seek to understand both the strengths and the weaknesses of the post-apartheid state in South Africa.” — Professor Louis A Picard

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As South Africa digests the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on 6 February 2025 in Cape Town, the country continues to grapple with pressing questions on governance, leadership, and the legacy of its democratic transition."South African State Transformed? Sanctions, Negotiations, and Elite Pacts 1975-2018", published by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Press in 2024 presents a timely reminder of how the nation’s political and economic landscape continues to be shaped by the critical decisions made during, and after, the 1994 transition.Authored by Professor Louis A Picard, Professor Thomas Mogale, and Dr Caitlin C Corrigan and published by the University of Cape Town (UCT) Press, the work considers the failures of liberalism within the context of the transitional process and the subsequent difficulties in implementing a truly pluralist democracy in the post-apartheid state.The book is structured into three parts, each examining a critical phase of South Africa’s political transformation. Part One explores the period leading up to the 1994 elections, analysing the key antagonists in the apartheid struggle, the internal political climate, and the evolving sanctions regime that shaped negotiations. Part Two delves into the negotiation process, tracing discussions before 1990, constitutional debates, and the final settlement. Part Three assesses the post-apartheid state, focusing on governance and policy developments under Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki, and Jacob Zuma, and how their administrations shaped the state inherited by Cyril Ramaphosa.The authors draw on a wealth of contemporary sources and extensive interviews conducted with key players between 1984 and 2016. As we enter a fourth decade of post-apartheid government, the book provides a necessary and timely analysis and is a must-read for anyone seeking to understand the complexities of South Africa's past and present."The South African State Transformed? Sanctions, Negotiations, and Elite Pacts 1975-2018" is available for order:A print copy may be ordered from orders@africansunmedia.co.za.A digital copy may be ordered from the Google Play Store or from the ITSI store About the AuthorsProfessor Louis A Picard: University of Pittsburgh, Graduate School of Public & International AffairsProfessor Thomas Mogale: University of South Africa (UNISA), Executive Dean at the College of Economic and Management SciencesDr Caitlin C Corrigan: Technical University of Munich, Executive Director for the Institute for Ethics in Artificial Intelligence (IEAI)

