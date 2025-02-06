The Game Company and DIGIT Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AAA gaming on Low End Smartphones

The Game Company teams up with Digit Technologies to enable AAA cloud gaming on low-end smartphones in emerging markets like Africa, LATAM, and Southeast Asia.

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Game Company (TGC), a pioneering AI-driven cloud gaming platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Digit Technologies, a leading consumer electronics and mobile technology company, to enable AAA gaming on their smart phones focused on emerging markets.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bridging the worlds of mobile handsets and cloud gaming. By integrating TGC’s cutting-edge gaming platform application as part of a pre-install within Digit4G’s mobile devices, the two companies aim to enhance accessibility, and engagement for mobile gamers especially in low end markets (Africa, LATM, Parts of South east Asia and some countries in APAC).Key Highlights of the Partnership:• App Pre-install: TGC’s cloud platform app for android based smartphones will be available on Digit4G-compatible devices, enabling users to enjoy immersive gaming experiences without the need for high-end hardware or any game downloads• B2B Expansion: DIGIT will introduce TGC’s platform to its network of business partners, including Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and independent retailers, facilitating widespread adoption• Co-Branding and Marketing Initiatives: Both companies will collaborate on joint marketing, and branding campaigns to drive awareness and engagement in key markets including the MNOs especially in Africa and LATAM• Global Market Growth: The partnership lays the foundation for continued collaboration, for both companies leveraging their expertise to explore new business opportunities and build innovative commercial models.“Gaming is rapidly evolving, and cloud-based gaming platforms are redefining the industry. Especially in emerging markets the hardware is still No. 1 barrier to entry when it comes to AAA gaming. Our partnership with DIGIT will accelerate our mission to make gaming more accessible and rewarding for players worldwide, especially in developing economies by having the application pre-installed with the new smartphone making the onboarding easier” and seamless”, said Bilal Asghar, CPO - Telcos, The Game Company.“DIGIT ambition is to bridge the digital divide globally through affordable yet smart 4G handsets. We are excited to integrate TGC’s application with our DIGIT mobile devices. This collaboration aligns with our vision of delivering innovative technology solutions that enhance user experiences, especially the gamers in the emerging markets”, added Abdul Rehman Mahmood, CEO, DIGIT.This partnership underscores the complementary missions of both companies, enhancing the user experience and enabling the consumers with new opportunities to play, engage and monetize their gaming skills and content. As the collaboration progresses, both TGC and DIGIT will continue to explore avenues for deeper integration and business growth.About The Game Company (TGC):The Game Company is an AI-driven cloud gaming platform designed to make gaming more accessible, engaging, and rewarding. With a focus on Web3 and AI technologies, TGC is shaping the future of online and cloud gaming by introducing tournaments, fantasy leagues, and a multirole ecosystem for gamers.About Digit Technologies:Digit Technologies is a leading consumer electronics company and the owner of the DIGIT Mobile brand. Specializing in the distribution and sale of mobile devices and accessories, the company is committed to innovation and delivering high-quality technology solutions to global markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.