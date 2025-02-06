Liquid Smoke Market Size Growth Of $125.71 Million by 2030: Azelis S.A., B&G Foods, Colgin, etc

Global liquid smoke industry generated $68.82 million in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $125.71 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in exposure of people to different forms of social media has enhanced their knowledge about various trends shaping the food industry. The surge in popularity of culinary tourism along with rise in popularity of food themed social media pages, blogs, and videos have shaped the preference of people in food. As a result, more consumers are open to trying and adopting different types of food. Expansion of the retail market and the F&B industry drive the growth of the global liquid smoke market Prime determinants of growthExpansion of the retail market and the F&B industry drive the growth of the global liquid smoke market. However, growth in notion of ill-effects of smoke flavors hinders the market growth to some extent. On the other hand, innovations in product offerings are presenting new opportunities in the coming years.Get PDF Sample Of Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6987 Leading Market Players:-Azelis S.A.B&G Foods Inc.Colgin, Inc.Kerry Group PlcMcCormick & Company IncMsk Ingredient LtdPs SeasoningRuitenberg Ingredients B.V.Smoked Flavours Pty LtdUrban PlatterBuy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/90e90736262ca5b94d518a884d7872bc The meat segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on application, the meat segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global liquid smoke market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in the consumption of meat products all around the world. Moreover, the sauces/marinades segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to changes in taste and preference of consumers that led to adoption of different flavors.The supermarket/hypermarket segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global liquid smoke market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to increase in adoption of supermarket and hypermarket as shopping centers in both the mature and emerging markets. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to element of convenience and the option to choose and compare products from different brands.To Ask About Report Availability or Customization, Click Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6987 Europe, followed by North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global liquid smoke market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to rise in income level, changing food consumption habits, and presence of large consumer base for the food products.

