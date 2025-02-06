Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Allied Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artificial intelligence market report , by Allied Market Research, covers extensive analysis of growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities to better understand the market dynamics. In addition, the report includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and the role of each stakeholder.It also features key investment opportunities for stakeholders, focusing on potential areas for investment depending on factors such as market share and CAGR. The report thus serves as a powerful tool that assists businesses by offering details about the industry, making it easier for them to make informed decisions.Insights into Market DynamicsThe AMR report reveals that the artificial intelligence (AI) industry accounted for $153.6 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach $3,636 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 37.3%. The sector is witnessing robust growth due to factors such as increase in use of AI across industries like e-commerce, healthcare, automotive, and banking. Furthermore, advancements in machine learning algorithms, deep learning techniques, and natural language processing significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, dearth of skilled AI professionals and high cost associated with the integration of AI solutions hamper the growth to some extent. On the contrary, AI-driven automation is emerging as a key trend, as it simplifies complex processes and enhances efficiency.Assessing Recent DevelopmentsAI is one of the most ubiquitous technologies experiencing rapid adoption in not only robotics but also in achieving sustainability and conserving nature. For instance, Olis Robotics, provider of remote monitoring and control technologies for robots, has introduced AI-enabled plug-and-play controls, which allow robots to operate on ocean floors. In addition, these robots have the capability to clean hazardous chemical spills by using high-latency satellite links.Furthermore, Oxford University is using AI with an aim to conserve endangered species. The university has developed a new AI-powered software that recognizes and tracks endangered species, like chimpanzees, in their natural surroundings. Student of Oxford DPhil, Dan Schofield and his team trained a machine learning model with over 10 million images of wild chimpanzees from Kyoto University’s footage in West Africa.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1773 Such innovations are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the coming years.Competitive landscapeThe AMR report highlights that key companies are implementing various developmental strategies to gain a strong foothold in the competitive market. It further includes the details of profiles of product offerings of the giants and their market positioning. The players covered in the artificial intelligence (AI) market report include:• OpenAI• IBM Corporation• Microsoft Corporation• NVIDIA Corporation• SAP SE• Intel Corporation• Siemens• Apple Inc.• Oracle Corporation• Amazon Web Services Inc.• Google Inc.Buy this Complete Report (681 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:In summary, the AMR study on the global artificial intelligence (AI) industry offers insights into market trends, recent developments, and competitive strategies. Companies leverage this information to identify growth opportunities, enhance their products, and strengthen their presence in the market.Please Check our Latest Blog on - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

