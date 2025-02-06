Why the Social Media Management Market is Booming: Key Insights & Opportunities - 2031

Social Media Management Market

The surge in remote work during COVID-19 and growing demand for accessible, short-form content are fueling the global social media management market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published, The social media management market size was valued at $15.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031.Social media management is the process of generating online content, scheduling the process of online content creation, scheduling its publication, developing a marketing and reach strategy, connecting with users, expanding reach, and monitoring the success of a company's social media accounts. It allows businesses to communicate with their audience and produce relevant content.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17076 Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the social media management market include rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic aided in propelling the growth of the global social media market, hence empowering the demand for social media management solutions. Moreover, the growing demand for easily accessible and shorter forms of entertainment and media is positively impacting the growth of the social media management market.However, data privacy and sharing challenges on social media management platforms can hamper the social media management market forecast. On the contrary, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the social media management market during the forecast period.Based on application, the competitive intelligence segment dominated the overall social media management market in 2021 and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing number of users’ and competitors’ data on their social media profiles. However, the risk management and fraud detection segment are expected to witness the highest growth as demand for proper moderation and control over online content is anticipated to rise in the coming years, which is expected to further fuel the growth of global social media management industry.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/social-media-management-market/purchase-options Based on components, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for effective social media marketing campaigns. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in digital and internet penetration.Based on the deployment model, the on-premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the security and compliance needs of organizations. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based social media management solutions.Region-wise, the social media management market was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its high concentration of social media management solutions vendors such as Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.), IBM Corporation, and Salesforce, Inc. which is expected to drive the market for social media management technology within the region during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid economic and technological developments in the region, which is expected to fuel the social media management market growth in the region in the coming few years.Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A17076 With the alarming increase in COVID-19 patients, various governments had to implement stringent lockdown protocols, which made billions of people to be contained within their homes. This aided in the growth of social media software solutions during the period. For instance, according to a report published by Dow Jones & Company, Inc., the average daily social media presence of an average U.S. citizen rose by over 19.4% in the year 2020 compared to the previous year 2019. Moreover, as the work-from-home and remote working policies are becoming industry standards even post the peak of the pandemic, the active role of social media platforms is anticipated to grow further in the coming years. According to research published by the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, more than 25% of the workforce is expected to continue working from home after the pandemic is over. Such factors are promising great opportunities for the growth of the market in the coming years.Covid-19 Scenario1. The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the social media management market due to high implementation of work from home and remote working policies.2. The period saw increased screen time and online social media presence among consumers, which positively contributed to the market growth.The key players profiled in the social media management market analysis are Adobe, Brandwatch, Clarabridge, Digimind, Falcon.io, Google, Hootsuite Inc., HubSpot, Inc., IBM Corporation, Khoros, LLC, Meltwater, NetBase Quid, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce Inc., Sprinklr, Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A17076 Other Trending Report:1. Cloud Storage Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-storage-market 2. Cloud Services Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-services-market 3. Cloud IAM Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-identity-access-management-market About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost ata procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.