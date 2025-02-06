Next Generation Sequencing Market to Expand at 14.6% CAGR Through 2032
Next-Generation Sequencing Market was valued at USD 7.6 billion and is expected to reach around USD 29.7 billion by 2032
North America held the highest market revenue share of 43% in 2022. ”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market is anticipated to grow from USD 8 billion in 2022 to USD 29 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This growth is propelled by several factors, including technological advancements, increased accessibility, and widespread applications in various scientific and medical fields.
Technological innovations such as Ion Torrent and Pacific Biosciences' SMRT sequencing have revolutionized NGS by reducing costs and accelerating the sequencing process. These advancements enhance sequencing efficiency, crucial for rapid decision-making in clinical and research settings. Additionally, the democratization of NGS technology has expanded its use in academic, clinical, and research environments, facilitating more personalized medicine approaches and comprehensive research.
NGS has also become essential in disease surveillance and public health, particularly evident during the COVID-19 pandemic. The ability to rapidly sequence pathogens supports efforts to understand transmission dynamics and develop targeted interventions. Furthermore, the growth of bioinformatics tools has been crucial in managing the extensive data generated by NGS, aiding in translating complex datasets into actionable insights.
As NGS becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, establishing ethical guidelines and quality standards is vital to ensure data privacy, security, and reliability. This development supports the broader adoption of NGS technologies in sensitive areas like healthcare, enhancing trust and data integrity. These factors collectively drive the expansion and impact of the NGS sector across multiple disciplines.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
• In 2022, the global market size for Next-Generation Sequencing was recorded at USD 7.6 billion.
• Expectations suggest a 14.6% annual growth rate from 2023 to 2032 for this market.
• By 2032, the market could generate an additional USD 29.7 billion in revenue.
• The targeted sequencing technology held the majority share, with 73% of the market's revenue in 2022.
• Oncology applications led the market in 2022, making up 28.5% of total revenue.
• The pre-sequencing workflow segment was the largest in 2022, capturing 56% of the revenue.
• Academic research was the primary market driver by end-use, contributing the most revenue globally in 2022.
• North America had the largest revenue share of any region in 2022, at 43%.
• The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to see significant growth, with a strong CAGR through 2032.
• NGS technology is crucial in oncology for detecting various genetic anomalies and guiding cancer treatment.
• Rising chronic disease rates and genetic testing needs are increasing demand for NGS in diagnostics.
• NGS is vital in discovering how different drugs interact with genes to influence drug resistance and responses.
MARKET INSIGHT AND COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK
The Competitive Landscape section of the Next Generation Sequencing market report offers an in-depth analysis of the leading players currently influencing the market. This segment highlights the strategic efforts and steadfast dedication of these companies as they seek competitive advantages. Users gain insight into the methods employed by these key market influencers through detailed evaluations.
This section includes comprehensive COMPANY PROFILES that provide a snapshot of each leading player. Details such as company history, business focus, and market position are outlined, giving readers a clear view of who shapes the market landscape.
Additionally, the report covers COMPANY OVERVIEWS and FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, offering a lens into the economic health and investment priorities of these entities. This financial analysis helps stakeholders understand the funding dynamics and revenue streams that propel these companies forward in the competitive arena.
Lastly, PRODUCT PORTFOLIOS, SWOT ANALYSES, KEY STRATEGIES, AND DEVELOPMENTS are meticulously presented. This information serves to reveal the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats each company faces, alongside their strategic moves and innovations in product development, allowing for a rounded understanding of their market presence and growth tactics.
The Primary Entities Identified In This Report Are:
• Illumina Inc.
• Hoffman-La Roche
• QIAGEN
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
• Oxford Nanopore Technologies
• PierianDx Inc.
• Genomatix GmbH
• DNASTAR Inc.
• Perkin Elme Inc.
• Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH
• BGI
• Precigen Inc.
• Macrogen Inc.
• Pillar Biosciences Inc.
• Agilent Technologies Inc.
• Other key players
SEGMENTATION PERSPECTIVE
The report provides an extensive segmentation of the Next Generation Sequencing market, focusing on diverse product types, end-users, and geographical regions. It details a thorough analysis of selected market segments from 2020 to 2023, with forward-looking forecasts extending from 2025 to 2034. Each segment is assessed based on revenue generation (in million USD) and Average Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), offering a clear perspective on market dynamics.
This study includes a detailed regional breakdown that encompasses key areas such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, Africa, and the Rest of the World. The analysis highlights regional market trends, growth drivers, and potential opportunities, providing stakeholders with essential insights for strategic decision-making.
Additionally, the report delves into various product types within the Next Generation Sequencing market. It examines each product category for its revenue contribution and growth prospects over the forecast period. This segment-centric approach helps identify which product types are gaining traction and their impact on the overall market landscape.
Lastly, the target applications associated with the Next Generation Sequencing market are explored. This section assesses how different applications influence market growth and development. The report’s comprehensive coverage of target applications aids industry participants in understanding specific market demands and adjusting their strategies accordingly.
Key Segments Covered In This Report Are:
Based on Technology Type
• Whole Genome Sequencing
• Whole Exome Sequencing
• Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
Based on Application
• Oncology
• Clinical Investigation
• Reproductive Health
• Metagenomics
• Drug Discovery
• Consumer Genomics
By Workflow
• Pre-sequencing
• Sequencing
• NGS Data Analysis
Based on End-User
• Clinical Research
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Pharma and Biotech Industries
• Contract Research Organizations
• Academic Research
