Activate Your Senses: Discover the Future of Workspace Aesthetics with CECOCECO at Workspace Design Show 2025

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CECOCECO is thrilled to announce its participation in the Workspace Design Show 2025, taking place from February 26-27 in London. Aligned with this year’s theme, “Activate Your Senses,” CECOCECO will unveil its latest innovation, ArtMorph, inviting attendees to experience a groundbreaking fusion of design and technology that redefines modern workspaces.





Revival: Seasons Embrace Terrain Whispers

At booth VG8, CECOCECO will present its booth theme, “Revival: Seasons Embrace Terrain Whispers.” This immersive installation integrates seasonal transitions with terrain-inspired aesthetics to offer a multi-sensory journey through modern workspace design. Attendees can explore two stunning ArtMorph walls:

Wood Design with Contour Lines : A sophisticated blend of natural elements and modern aesthetics, this wall showcases mesmerizing light effects that highlight intricate contour patterns.

: A sophisticated blend of natural elements and modern aesthetics, this wall showcases mesmerizing light effects that highlight intricate contour patterns. Four-Season Interactive Wall: Divided into sections representing each season, this interactive masterpiece allows visitors to touch themed panels and activate dynamic light effects. When visitors interact with the four-season wall, the Wood Design with Contour Lines wall will simultaneously display corresponding seasonal light effects, creating a harmonious and immersive sensory experience.

These installations exemplify CECOCECO’s commitment to integrating innovative design with technology, delivering experiences that stimulate the senses and inspire creativity.

Collaborations with Industry Visionaries

CECOCECO’s partnership with leading design firms adds depth to its presence at the show:

Design Talks with Gensler: As part of the Design Talks lounge, Gensler will feature a captivating installation, “Awaken,” with a sky-inspired ArtMorph design by CECOCECO. Enhanced with light effects depicting sunrise and sunset, this installation exemplifies the seamless integration of artistic vision and cutting-edge technology.





Sensory Entrance Designed by Sheppard Robson: Visitors will begin their journey through an entrance crafted with CECOCECO’s ArtMorph Voyager. This immersive space engages the senses with a dynamic interplay of colors, textures, and shapes, sparking curiosity and imagination.



A Vision for the Future

“Collaborating with Gensler and Sheppard Robson to bring these visionary concepts to life has been an incredible experience,” said Henry, Product Director of CECOCECO. “We’re excited to push the boundaries of workspace innovation and invite attendees to join us at booth VG8 to explore the future of design.”

Join Us at Workspace Design Show 2025

Don’t miss the chance to experience CECOCECO’s transformative approach to workspace aesthetics. Visit booth VG8 at the Workspace Design Show 2025 to witness the future of design and technology.

