India’s Animal Healthcare Industry on a High-Growth Trajectory, Projected to Reach USD 2.0 Billion by 2034| Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, Transparency Market Research Inc. – , Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India animal healthcare market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a rising livestock population, increasing pet ownership, and growing awareness of animal health. In 2023, the market was valued at US$ 0.6 billion, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2034, growing at an impressive 11.5% CAGR.

Key growth drivers include government initiatives to enhance livestock productivity, the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and increasing demand for high-quality animal protein. Leading players such as Zoetis, Elanco, and Virbac are spearheading innovations to address the diverse needs of India's animal healthcare sector. This report explores emerging market trends, regional insights, and growth opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry.

India Animal Healthcare Market Poised for Strong Growth Amid Rising Livestock and Pet Care Demand

The India animal healthcare market growth is fueled by the need to enhance livestock productivity, prevent zoonotic diseases, and meet the rising demand for animal protein. Additionally, the growing trend of pet humanization and the increasing adoption of companion animals are contributing significantly to market expansion.

Technological advancements and government initiatives are playing a pivotal role in shaping the market. The Indian government’s focus on improving animal health through vaccination programs, disease surveillance, and livestock insurance schemes is driving demand for veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and diagnostics.

Moreover, the rise of telemedicine and digital platforms for animal healthcare is transforming how veterinarians and pet owners access services, ensuring timely and efficient care.

Industry Overview



The India animal healthcare market encompasses a wide range of products and services, including veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines, feed additives, and diagnostics. The livestock segment dominates the market, accounting for 65% of revenue, driven by the need to improve milk, meat, and egg production. The companion animal segment, however, is growing rapidly, fueled by urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of pet health.

Key Players

Prominent animal healthcare providers are- Alivira Animal Health Limited (Sequent Scientific Limited), Alltech Biotechnology Pvt. Ltd., Ashish Life Science Pvt. Limited, Century Pharmaceuticals Ltd, GMT Pharma International, Hester Biosciences Ltd., Inmed Animal Health. (Inmed Therapeutics India), Intas Animal Health, ISKON Remedies, Megha Biotech, Sriwalls Healthcare, Vee Remedies, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited, Vetnation, Virbac, Zenex Animal Health India Private Limited, and Zovix Pharmaceuticals etc.

Recent Developments

Zoetis India: Launched a new range of vaccines for poultry and livestock in 2023, targeting major diseases like foot-and-mouth and avian influenza. Elanco India: Introduced a novel parasiticide for companion animals, addressing the growing demand for pet care solutions. Virbac India: Expanded its product portfolio with advanced wound care solutions for livestock, enhancing recovery and productivity. Boehringer Ingelheim India: Partnered with local governments to implement vaccination drives for cattle and poultry, reducing disease outbreaks. Hester Biosciences: Invested in R&D to develop heat-stable vaccines, catering to India’s tropical climate.

Market Growth and Scope

The India animal healthcare market is experiencing significant growth, driven by several key factors. The country's substantial livestock population, particularly its position as the world's leading producer of milk and meat, underscores the critical need for comprehensive animal health services.

Additionally, the surge in pet ownership, with over 30 million households now having pets, primarily dogs and cats, has heightened the demand for veterinary care and related products. Government initiatives, such as the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP), are further propelling the market by enhancing vaccination coverage and disease prevention efforts.

The market's scope is broad, encompassing livestock health, which accounts for approximately 65% of the market share, companion animal care at 25%, and aquaculture at 10%. Notably, the feed additives segment is experiencing rapid growth, focusing on improving animal nutrition and productivity.

Top Market Trends

Several prominent trends are shaping the market landscape. The digital transformation of animal healthcare is evident through the adoption of telemedicine and mobile applications, facilitating veterinary consultations and pet care management.

There is an increasing emphasis on preventive care, with a growing utilization of vaccines and diagnostics to avert disease outbreaks in both livestock and pets. Furthermore, sustainability has become a focal point, with the development of eco-friendly feed additives and biodegradable packaging for veterinary products gaining momentum.

Collectively, these drivers and trends highlight a dynamic and expanding animal healthcare market in India, presenting significant opportunities for stakeholders across the industry.

Regional and Segment Analysis

Product Type Therapeutics Vaccines Live Attenuated Vaccines Inactive Vaccines Other Vaccines Veterinary Drugs Antibiotics Anthelmintic Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Anabolic Hormones Other Drugs Parasiticides Medical Feed Additives Other Therapeutics Diagnostics Immunodiagnostics Molecular Diagnostics Clinical Chemistry Diagnostic Imaging Other Diagnostics (Toxicology, Fluid Analysis, etc.)

Inhabitant Metro Rural

Animal Type Dogs and Cats Bovine (Cattle, Buffalo, etc.) Porcine (Pigs) Ovine (Sheep, Goats) Poultry Horses Others (Ruminants, Aquaculture, etc.)

Distribution Channel Veterinary Hospitals Veterinary Clinics Retail Pharmacies Others (Research Institutes, etc.)



Regions Covered

North India

East India

West India

Central India

North East India

Future Outlook

The India animal healthcare market is a vital component of the country’s agricultural and healthcare sectors, offering immense growth potential. With increasing investments in R&D, government support, and technological advancements, the market is set to transform animal health management. Stakeholders and investors should focus on innovative solutions and regional expansion to capitalize on this $2.1 billion opportunity.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – India animal healthcare market



Q1. What is driving the growth of the India animal healthcare market?

Rising livestock populations, increasing pet ownership, and government initiatives to improve animal health.

Q2. Which segment dominates the market?

The livestock segment, driven by the need to enhance milk, meat, and egg production.

Q3. What are the challenges in this market?

Limited access to veterinary services in rural areas and high costs of advanced treatments.

Q4. How is technology impacting the market?

Telemedicine, mobile apps, and digital platforms are improving access to veterinary care and diagnostics.

Q5. What will be the CAGR of India animal healthcare industry during the forecast period?

CAGR of India animal healthcare industry is anticipated to be 11.5% from 2024 to 2034

Q6. Which region will account for a major share of the animal healthcare sector during the forecast period?

North America is expected to account for the largest share from 2024 to 2034

