c/side Media Alert: What E-Commerce Businesses Must Know About Recent PCI DSS Updates

The new requirements add client-side security attestation for e-commerce merchants using third-party payment providers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- c/side , a cybersecurity company with tools for monitoring, optimizing, and securing vulnerable browser-side third-party scripts, today highlighted new self-attestation requirements introduced in recent PCI updates ahead of the March 31, 2025, compliance deadline.

The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) introduced significant changes to Self-Assessment Questionnaire A (SAQ A) on January 30, 2025. While SAQ A has traditionally offered a simplified compliance path for low-risk merchants not storing cardholder data, the update adds a crucial requirement: merchants must now confirm their e-commerce systems are protected against client-side script attacks to maintain their SAQ A qualification status.

“E-commerce businesses must now self-attest that their site is secure against client-side web script attacks,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, c/side. “This change presents compliance challenges, especially for merchants relying on third-party payment providers, as many lack the expertise to assess client-side risks. Without the right protections, they may no longer qualify for SAQ A. The best way to ensure PCI DSS 4.0.1 compliance is to continuously monitor the client-side environment in real-time and stay ahead of evolving threats.”

What e-commerce merchants must know:

Critical March 31 deadline : Merchants must verify (and attest to) their protection against client-side attacks to maintain SAQ A qualification under PCI DSS v4.0.1.

: Merchants must verify (and attest to) their protection against client-side attacks to maintain SAQ A qualification under PCI DSS v4.0.1. Expanded merchant responsibility : While requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 are no longer mandatory, merchants must now actively demonstrate client-side security measures.

: While requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 are no longer mandatory, merchants must now actively demonstrate client-side security measures. Hidden vulnerabilities in modern e-commerce : Third-party payment providers do not automatically protect against script manipulation, leaving payment data exposed to sophisticated attacks.

: Third-party payment providers do not automatically protect against script manipulation, leaving payment data exposed to sophisticated attacks. Escalating risk environment: Client-side attacks have been rising fast and affecting merchants both large and small.

Additional resources:

About c/side

c/side is a forward-thinking cybersecurity startup focused on browser-side detection and protection. Led by industry expert Simon Wijckmans, c/side is pioneering technologies to shield against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring unparalleled security standards for users across the web.

Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.