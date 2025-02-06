Submit Release
International Petroleum Corporation to release 2024 Year-End Financial and Operational Results and to hold Capital Markets Day on February 11, 2025

TORONTO, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Petroleum Corporation (IPC) (TSX, Nasdaq Stockholm: IPCO) will publish its financial and operating results and related management’s discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2024, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 07:30 CET, followed by an audiocast at 10:00 CET (09:00 GMT). IPC’s annual Capital Markets Day will also be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 as a webcast at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT).

Follow the 2024 year-end financial and operating results presentation starting at 10:00 CET (09:00 GMT) live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the link below:

Presentation Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2025-02-11-q4

Follow the Capital Markets Day presentation at 15:00 CET (14:00 GMT) live on www.international-petroleum.com or using the link below:

Presentation Link: https://ipc.videosync.fi/2025-02-11-cmd

International Petroleum Corp. (IPC) is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with a high quality portfolio of assets located in Canada, Malaysia and France, providing a solid foundation for organic and inorganic growth. IPC is a member of the Lundin Group of Companies. IPC is incorporated in Canada and IPC’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol "IPCO".

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Gordon
SVP Corporate Planning and Investor Relations
rebecca.gordon@international-petroleum.com
Tel: +41 22 595 10 50		 Or Robert Eriksson
Media Manager
reriksson@rive6.ch
Tel: +46 701 11 26 15
     

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements and information which constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable securities legislation). Such statements and information (together, "forward-looking statements") relate to future events, including the Corporation's future performance, business prospects or opportunities. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise indicated. IPC does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, forecasts, guidance, budgets, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", “forecast”, "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "budget" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".


