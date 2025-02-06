Pneumatic Cylinder Market to Reach $23.85 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.

Pneumatic cylinders are widely used for motion control, which is frequently utilized in industrial machines.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Pneumatic Cylinder Market by Product Type (Single-Acting Cylinder, and Double-Acting Cylinder), Motion (Linear, and Rotary), and End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Paper & Pulp, Mining, Water & Wastewater, Foods & Beverages, Energy & Power, Automotive, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global pneumatic cylinder industry generated $13.37 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $23.85 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030.Prime determinants of growthRise in demand from the manufacturing sector, surge in requirement in the automobile & aerospace industry, and increase in construction activities drive the growth of the global pneumatic cylinder market. However, their less pressure handling capacity than hydraulic cylinders restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in automation and advancements in space technology present new opportunities in the coming years.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 &𝐚𝐦𝐩; 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12912 Covid-19 scenarioDue to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, production of many items in the pneumatic cylinder business were halted, which in turn, hampered the growth of the global pneumatic cylinder market.Nevertheless, the global situation is getting better and the pneumatic cylinder market is expected to recover by the start of 2022.The linear segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on motion, the linear segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting more than half of the global pneumatic cylinder market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to product offerings in response to new industry demands. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030, while the rotary segment is registered to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 &𝐚𝐦𝐩; 𝐓𝐎𝐂 N𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12912 The oil & gas segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end use industry, the oil & gas segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global pneumatic cylinder market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period, owing to rise in population and industrialization. Moreover, the automotive segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to the demand for economical and efficient automobile manufacturing which has significantly increased the use of robotic automation in automobile manufacturing.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global pneumatic cylinder market. This is attributed to large oil and gas industries which has fueled the demand for pneumatic cylinders in U.S. and Canada. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period, owing to its large population and low-cost manufacturing sector.Leading Market Players:-Airtac International GroupCamozzi Group S.P.A.DL PneumaticsEmerson Electric Co.Festo SE & Co. KGABB Ltd.Honeywell International INC.Parker Hannifin CorporationEaton Corporation PLCRotex Automation.𝐈n𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢n 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚? Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

