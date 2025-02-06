Infusion Pumps & Accessories Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, IL, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alarming rise in prevalence of disorders such as cancer and diabetes, rise in healthcare expenditures, rise in government & private funds for development of healthcare sectors, and increase in number of key players for infusion pumps & accessories are expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market during the forecast period.According to the report, the global infusion pumps & accessories industry generated $8.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2030.For Right Perspective, Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/555 The factors that drive the growth of the infusion pumps & accessories market include increase in prevalence of chemotherapy procedures and rise in demand of infusion pumps for pediatric use. Moreover, rise in demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in home care settings, also fuel the growth of the market. However, stringent governmental regulations and reforms associated with infusion therapy impede the market growth. Conversely, the development of new product by key players along with large production of infusion pumps and presence of untapped market in emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.High prevalence of chronic diseases, surge in global geriatric population, growth in demand for home healthcare, and infusion pumps possess wide range of application drive the growth of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. However, several errors associated with infusion pumps and stringent government regulations hinder the market growth. On the other hand, various growth opportunities from emerging economies and development of efficient infusion pumps present new opportunities in the coming years.The major factors that drive the growth of the infusion pumps & accessories market include increase in incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, and cancer; growth in geriatric population who are more prone to aforementioned disorders; numerous applications of infusion pumps; and upsurge in demand for home-based infusion pumps product. For instance, in February 2021, Mindray Medical has launched BeneFusion e series-esp, evp, and eds, new infusion systems for expanding its product portfolio. Moreover, in 2020, Medtronic Plc has launched Exillia infusion pump to cater the increasing demand in COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, development of infusion pump devices by key players propels the growth of the market.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/555 The accessories & disposables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on product type, the accessories & disposables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to increase in prevalence of diabetes patients. Moreover, the Devices & Pumps segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.The hospitals segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the global infusion pumps & accessories market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is due to increase in use for pediatrics in hospitals. However, the home care segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030.North America to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global infusion pumps & accessories market. This is owing to the robust infrastructure provided for research activities and presence of key players across North America. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of Infusion pump & accessories products, R & D activities for new product launch, and rise in investments in the healthcare sector in the region.Leading Market PlayersB. Braun Melsungen AGBaxter International Inc.Becton Dickinson & CompanyFresenius SE & CoICU Medical Inc.Insulet CorporationJohnson & JohnsonMedtronic PlcMoog Inc.Terumo CorporationAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 