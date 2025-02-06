Hernia Repair Devices Market Projected to Hit US$ 6,350 million by 2027 at 5.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, IN, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hernia repair is one of the commonly performed surgical procedures worldwide. It employs hernia repair devices and consumables to treat hernia. There are two types of productsfor hernia repair, namely, fixation devices and consumables, which include mesh, tack, and staplers. These fixation devices are designed to support durable hernia repairs. Two types of surgeries are usually practiced for hernia repair, namely, laparoscopic hernia repair and open tension-free repair surgery.Consumablesare the implants used in hernia surgeries such as surgical mesh.A number of R&D activitiesare performed worldwide to develop advanced hernia repair products. For instance, innovation and development of biological meshes using stem cells, which is expected to drive the global hernia devices and consumables market. Currently, non-availability of effective substitutes for mesh-based hernia repair surgery provides numerous opportunities to hernia consumable manufacturers in emerging economies.According to the report, the global hernia repair devices and consumables industry generated $4.74 billion in 2019, and is projected to garner $6.35 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/353 Rise in advanced meshes demand, surge in implementation of robotic surgeries, and increase in number of hernia patients drive the global hernia repair devices and consumables market. However, high costs related to repair surgeries of hernia and stringent reimbursement policies restrain the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements and opportunities in emerging countries offer new opportunities in the coming years.The consumables segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast periodBased on product, the consumables segment held the largest market share in 2019, contributing for more than four-fifths of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in usage and application along with rise in number of hernia surgeries. However, the fixation devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027, owing to high adoption rate of laparoscopic hernia surgeries and high recurrence rate of suture-based surgery.The open tension-free repair surgery segment to maintain its lead position by 2027Based on surgery type, the open tension-free repair surgery segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2027. This is due to surge in implementation of open tension-free repair technique, in which, surgical mesh acts as a bridge for growth of new tissues to consolidate the abdominal wall. However, the laparoscopic surgery segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. This is attributed to its benefits such as reduction in post-operative pain, rapid recovery, and short hospital stays.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/353 North America to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast periodBased on region, North America contributed the majority share, with nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global hernia repair devices and consumables market in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to early approval of hernia repair devices and surge in number of hernia procedures. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, owing to affordability, rise in healthcare expenditure, and increase in awareness regarding hernia repair surgeries in emerging nations.Market players grabbing the largest pieAllergan Plc.Baxter International Inc.B. Allergan Plc.Baxter International Inc.B. Braun Melsungen AGBecton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard, Inc.)Cook Medical, Inc.,HerniameshS.r.l.Medtronic Plc.Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon Inc.)The Cooper Companies, Inc.W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

