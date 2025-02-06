Pipeline Safety Market to Exceed USD 22.57B by 2032 Due to Advanced Monitoring & Regulatory Compliance

The Pipeline Safety Market is experiencing rapid growth driven by an increasing need to ensure the safety and efficiency of pipeline infrastructure.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pipeline Safety Market size was USD 9.98 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 22.57 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. The Pipeline Safety Market is expanding due to rising energy demand and complex pipeline networks. It recorded 8,140 pipeline incidents over 13 years in 2023 for the U.S. The result was severe damage and loss of life, with calls for much more stringent measures of safety. This dominance can be attributed to the growing demand for natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal and oil, driving significant investments in pipeline infrastructure for transportation.The Refined Products segment is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.48% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for refined products, such as gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel, as global transportation and industrial activities expand.By Vertical, Pipeline Monitoring System Dominates Pipeline Safety Market in 2023, While SCADA for Pipeline Segment Shows Rapid Growth AheadIn 2023, the Pipeline Monitoring System segment captured the largest revenue share of approximately 29% in the Pipeline Safety Market. This is particularly because of the growing requirement for real-time monitoring of pipeline conditions to prevent accidents and ensure operational efficiency.The SCADA for Pipeline segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.21% from 2024 to 2032. The growth is fueled by the increasing digitization of pipeline operations and the need for more integrated control systems that can remotely manage and monitor pipeline functions.Enquiry Before Buy: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/3753 North America Leads Pipeline Safety Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Set for Rapid Growth Through 2032In 2023, North America dominated the Pipeline Safety Market with the highest revenue share of approximately 39%. This dominance is attributed to the region’s mature pipeline infrastructure, particularly in the oil and gas sectors, which require stringent safety measures to ensure operational safety.The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of 12.24% from 2024 to 2032. Such growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization in the region, rising urbanization, and increasing energy demand driven by surging energy demand in countries like China, India, and Japan.Recent DevelopmentsABB India automated the Indo-Bangla Friendship Pipeline (IBFPL), marking a significant step toward improving pipeline safety. The automated system enhances the efficiency and safety of the 130-kilometer pipeline, crucial for diesel transport between India and Bangladesh.Schneider Electric introduced smart technologies to improve pipeline security in Nigeria. At the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference in January 2024, the company showcased advanced AI, real-time monitoring, and cybersecurity solutions designed to enhance infrastructure protection and energy security in the region.Access Full Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/pipeline-safety-market-3753 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

