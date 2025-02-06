NEBRASKA, February 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined a packed room of female athletes, senators, governors, attorney’s general and other supporters at the White House as President Donald J. Trump signed his executive order, No Men in Women’s Sports. The signing happened on the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

In August 2023, Governor Pillen became the second governor in the nation to enact a Women’s Bill of Rights. Legislation brought by Senator Kathleen Kauth on behalf of the Governor expands on that executive order. LB89 provides protections to girls and women who compete in sports and ensures their privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms designated for use by the opposite biological sex.

Gov. Pillen said, “I signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, which affirmed that men are men and women are women, and today, I was honored to be at the White House with President Trump as he signed his No Men in Women’s Sports executive order into federal law.”

Gov. Pillen and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson