Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,836 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

NEBRASKA, February 6 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

 

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined a packed room of female athletes, senators, governors, attorney’s general and other supporters at the White House as President Donald J. Trump signed his executive order, No Men in Women’s Sports. The signing happened on the 39th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

 

In August 2023, Governor Pillen became the second governor in the nation to enact a Women’s Bill of Rights. Legislation brought by Senator Kathleen Kauth on behalf of the Governor expands on that executive order. LB89 provides protections to girls and women who compete in sports and ensures their privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms designated for use by the opposite biological sex.

 

Gov. Pillen said, “I signed the Women’s Bill of Rights, which affirmed that men are men and women are women, and today, I was honored to be at the White House with President Trump as he signed his No Men in Women’s Sports executive order into federal law.”

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

Gov. Pillen and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Gov. Pillen and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Attends President Trump’s Signing of Executive Order: No Men in Women’s Sports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more