St Albans Barracks/ Careless and Negligent Operation/ DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2000890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025 @2034 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row, Swanton
VIOLATION: Neg Op/ DLS
ACCUSED: Jason Bassette
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/05/2025 at approximately 2034 hours Troopers observed a vehicle operating negligently on Merchants Row near the intersection of VT Route 78 in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Jason Bassette of St Albans. Bassette was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was arrested and taken to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Bassette was released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior court on March 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2025, @0830 hours
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
