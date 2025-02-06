St Albans Barracks/ Careless and Negligent Operation/ DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2000890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2025 @2034 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Merchants Row, Swanton

VIOLATION: Neg Op/ DLS

ACCUSED: Jason Bassette

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 02/05/2025 at approximately 2034 hours Troopers observed a vehicle operating negligently on Merchants Row near the intersection of VT Route 78 in the town of Swanton. The operator was identified as Jason Bassette of St Albans. Bassette was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license. He was arrested and taken to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Bassette was released with a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior court on March 17th, 2025, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 17th, 2025, @0830 hours

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.