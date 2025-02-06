St. Johnsbury Barracks / Runaway Juvenile

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4000927

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jonathan Duncan

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)-748-3111

DATE/TIME: February 05, 2025, at approximately 2130 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beaver Lane, Newbury

INCIDENT: Runaway Juvenile

NAME: Lia St. Martin

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Tunbridge and Newbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On February 05, 2025, at approximately 2227 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile, Lia St. Martin of the Tunbridge and Newbury areas left her residence in Newbury around 2130 hours and her current whereabouts are unknown. St. Martin left her residence in a dark in color ford ranger style vehicle and has been in contact with friends in the Royalton area by electronic means. St. Martin was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants possibly blue jeans, and cowgirl style boots. St. Martin is described to be 5’ tall and 125 pounds with blonde hair with blue highlights, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

