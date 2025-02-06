A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Toy, Game and Hobby Industry Awards 2025

The prestigious A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award extends its late submission period until February 28, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award , a highly regarded recognition in the toy design industry, has announced its final call for late entries, with submissions being accepted until February 28, 2025. Established in 2008, this international accolade has consistently recognized excellence in toy design, celebrating innovations that enhance play, learning, and development. The award stands as a significant platform for toy designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their creative achievements on a global stage.The competition holds particular relevance in today's rapidly evolving toy industry, where innovation and educational value are increasingly prioritized. Previous laureates have demonstrated remarkable creativity and impact, including Shih Ting Ling's culturally enriching Luyao x National Palace Museum Trendy Toys and Beijing Xingchen Wanqian Technology's educational Shangfang Large Seal Script Building Block. These winning designs exemplify how thoughtful toy creation can positively influence child development and learning outcomes.The award encompasses diverse categories including educational toys, board games, video games, hobby kits, action figures, puzzles, and electronic toys. Submissions are evaluated based on innovation, safety considerations, educational value, design aesthetics, and playability factor. The late entry period remains open until February 28, 2025, with results to be announced on May 1st, 2025. Entries from all countries are welcome, and works created within the past decade are eligible for consideration.Evaluation proceeds through a rigorous blind peer-review process, where entries are assessed by an international jury panel comprising academics, toy industry professionals, journalists, and design experts. The assessment criteria focus on twenty distinct aspects, including user engagement, cultural relevance, sustainable materials, and market potential. Each submission undergoes a thorough examination to ensure fair and comprehensive evaluation.Winners receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize package, which includes the prestigious winner logo license, exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the international yearbook. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive the award trophy, printed certificate, and invitation to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The award provides extensive media coverage through its global network of design publications and platforms.The A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the toy industry by promoting designs that combine educational value with engaging play experiences. Through recognition of innovative toy design, the award aims to foster the development of products that contribute positively to child development and learning while maintaining high standards of safety and sustainability.Toy designers, manufacturers, brands, and creative agencies are invited to participate in this prestigious competition. The award presents an opportunity to gain international recognition and contribute to the advancement of the toy industry through innovative design.About A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design AwardThe A' Toys, Games and Hobby Products Design Award is an international competition recognizing excellence in toy design and innovation. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their creative achievements while contributing to the advancement of the toy industry. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the award identifies and celebrates designs that combine educational value, safety, and engaging play experiences. The competition aims to promote the development of toys that enhance learning, development, and enjoyment while maintaining high standards of quality and innovation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international juried design competition established to recognize excellence across multiple design disciplines. Founded in 2008, the competition operates through a methodical evaluation system based on standardized criteria and blind peer-review processes. The award aims to advance society through the promotion of good design, encouraging the creation of products and projects that benefit communities worldwide. Through its comprehensive prize package and global reach, the A' Design Award facilitates the recognition and celebration of design excellence while fostering innovation and creativity across industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates and participate at:

