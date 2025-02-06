Proquad Global Market Report 2025: Dominating Market Players, Trends, & Region-Specific Growth Factors Revealed

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is the current state of the Proquad market and what growth can be expected in the next few years?

The Proquad market's historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR is anticipated to yield a sizeable increase from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025. This significant growth over the historic period can be traced back to factors such as firmly established immunization schedules, the advantages of combination vaccines, government-endorsed vaccination programs, epidemic outbreaks, potent healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory approvals.

So, how will the Proquad market fare in the future, and how much growth is anticipated?

Fast-forwarding to the next few understand the market's future projections, the Proquad market is predicted to see an impressive compound annual growth rate FCAGR that will boost market size to $XX million in 2029. The forecast period's growth drivers include global population growth, improved healthcare access, global health initiatives, heightened awareness of vaccine-preventable diseases, increased government funding for vaccinations, and a shift towards preventive healthcare. Predicted trends in the same period encompass advancements in global vaccination coverage, improved vaccine delivery technologies, integration of vaccines into standard health systems, enlarging vaccine accessibility, and increased awareness regarding vaccine safety.

What factors are driving the growth of the Proquad market?

A growth driver of note in the Proquad market is the rise in measles and chickenpox incidences worldwide. Both measles, a viral infection presenting with fever, cough, and a red rash, and chickenpox, a contagious disease caused by the Varicella-zoster virus marked by an itchy blister-like rash, are preventable with vaccination. However, declining vaccination rates demotivated by misinformation, increased global travel, outbreaks in unvaccinated populations, have all contributed to rising cases of the two diseases. Proquad, a combination vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella chickenpox, is vital in combating these diseases by providing immunity, reducing infection risk, controlling outbreaks, and ensuring extensive coverage to prevent potential complications.

For instance, the World Health Organization reported 56,634 measles cases and four deaths across 45 out of 53 countries in the first quarter of 2024. The previous year 2023 saw 61,070 cases and 13 deaths reported by 41 countries. Consequently, the rising occurrence of measles and chickenpox are significantly driving the growth of the Proquad market.

Who are the key industry players in the Proquad market?

Placing the spotlight on industry players, Merck and Co. Inc. are emerging as the key players in the Proquad market.

What are the emerging trends in the Proquad market?

An interesting emerging trend in the Proquad market is the growth of vaccine administration options, specifically intramuscular IM administration, providing convenience and consistency in immunization practices. In March 2023, US-based pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA to add an intramuscular IM administration option for its MMRV vaccine family, including Proquad. Other vaccines recommended routinely can also be administered intramuscularly. This increases healthcare professionals' ability to administer all recommended pediatric vaccines in the CDC immunization schedule via IM route.

What are the segments within the Proquad market?

Unpacking the market's segments, the Proquad market can be classified based on Indication measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, Patient Type pediatric patient, adult patient, and End User healthcare providers, pharmacies, public health organization.

Which global regions stand out in the Proquad market?

Turning to regional insights, North America was the largest region in the Proquad market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

