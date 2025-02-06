State, FEMA Approve $9.77 Million to Replace Chestoa Pike Road Bridge

The State of Tennessee and FEMA have approved $9.77 million to replace Unicoi County’s Chestoa Pike Road Bridge which straddles the Nolichucky River and was destroyed when floodwaters from Tropical Storm Helene swept across Eastern Tennessee in late September.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers eligible costs to replace 13,451 square feet of the two-lane concrete bridge built in 1991, using best construction practices, modern means and methods, and Codes and Standards set by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

FEMA’s share for this project is $7,334,310; the nonfederal share is $2,444,770.

The federal funding approved for the Chestoa Pike Road Bridge, which has four spans, is based on estimates derived from FEMA’s Rapid Assessment of Public Infrastructure Data. That process uses geospatial and aerial imagery as well as assessor information to develop an estimated cost for public infrastructure that was destroyed or damaged in a disaster.

Because Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program, FEMA reimburses state applicants 75% of the eligible costs of repairs to existing structures. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred those costs. The remaining 25% represents nonfederal funds.

The Public Assistance program is FEMA’s largest grant program, providing funding to help communities responding to and recovering from major presidentially declared disasters or emergencies. Tropical Storm Helene swept across Tennessee Sept. 26-30, and the president approved a major disaster declaration on Oct. 2.