PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Co-sponsorship Speech

Senate Bill No. 2979

Agrarian and Agricultural Writing Off or Condonation and Restructuring of Loans Act Mr. President, on July 7, 2023, Republic Act No. 11953 was approved. Entitled the "New Agrarian Emancipation Act," it covered the condonation of P57.557 billion principal debt of over six hundred thousand Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries, tilling a total of over one million hectares of agrarian reform lands. At the time of the bill's deliberation, it was an honor for me, not only to simply give my 'YES,' but also to stand as co-author and co-sponsor of the bill. Today, Mr. President, I rise to support yet a similar measure, Senate Bill No. 2979, or the "Agrarian and Agricultural Writing Off or Condonation and Restructuring of Loans Act." Hindi po bago sa akin ang realidad ng utang. At lalong hindi bago sa akin ang realidad kung gaano kahirap mabaon sa utang. Paano pa kaya kung ang pinag-uusapan ay ang ating mga pinakamamahal na magsasaka, mangingisda, ang ating mga Agrarian Reform Beneficiary o ARB? Under this proposed measure, the loans of our farmers, fisherfolk, and ARBs which were incurred from lending programs that have now been terminated shall be written off. This condonation is therefore our way of taking a heavy load off the shoulders of our farmers and fisherfolk. Madalas nating naririnig sa mga nakatatanda, sa tuwing gigil na gigil tayong maningil sa mga may utang sa atin: Hayaan mo na. Pera lang yan. Ang pera, maibabalik mo pa. Pero ang nasirang relasyon, hindi na. Mr. President, our support for this measure is our way of assuring our farmers and fisherfolk that we know where our priorities lie. Sila'y higit na mas mahalaga kaysa sa perang kanilang ibibigay. Kung ikukumpara sa pagbabayad nila ng utang, mas mahalaga ang kanilang mga pangarap at hanapbuhay. Condonation is synonymous to forgiveness. And as we extend this act of forgiveness towards the loans of our farmers and fisherfolk, may they also forgive us. Especially if there were times that they felt taken for granted. May this be our way to make amends. To show them that we value them. That we recognize their essential, indispensable role in national progress and development. Thank you, Mr. President.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.