PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 5, 2025 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Co-sponsorship Speech

Senate Bill No. 2978

Moringa Development Act Mr. President, today I wish to express my full support for Senate Bill No. 2978, or the Moringa Development Act. Mula pa pagkabata, Mr. President, kilalang-kilala na ng bawat Pilipino ang malunggay. Bahagi na ito ng ating araw-araw na buhay. Sa katunayan, sa aming mga Bisaya, isa sa pinaka paboritong ipagawa ng mga magulang sa kanilang mga anak ang tinatawag naming paghagpat ug kamunggay. Ito yung paghihiwalayin mo iyong dahon ng malunggay mula sa tangkay. 'Miracle tree' kung tawagin ang malunggay. With all the vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that it contains, we have more than enough reason to support the development and promotion of this important plant. It does not require legislation for us to grow malunggay on our own property. That is part of what is so amazing about this plant. Madaling alagaan, madaling palaguin. In fact, because it is readily available, many of us don't even have to buy it for household use, Mr. President. Hinihingi lang natin sa ating mga kapitbahay. O minsan tayo naman iyong hinihingan ng kapitbahay. Ngunit, pagdating sa pagpapalago ng ating kaalaman tungkol sa malunggay, at pagpapalago ng industriyang nagtatanim at nagbebenta ng gulay na ito para sa mas large-scale na konsumo, dito na natin kinakailangan ang batas. This is why I fully support the passage of this bill, Mr. President. Sa pagsasabatas nito, magkakaroon na tayo ng National Framework, na siyang magiging basehan kung paano pa natin mas patitibayin ang pagpapalago ng moringa industry dito sa ating bansa. Malunggay has filled our childhood with a memory of chores and of things to do, Mr. President. But with the help of this bill, it will be our bodies, those of our children, and their children, which shall be filled with the vitamins and nutrients, all the goodness that moringa has to offer. Maraming salamat, Mr. President.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.