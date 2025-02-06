PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2025 Villanueva Pushes for Work from Home Law Implementation Over Proposed EDSA Congestion Fees Senator Joel Villanueva on Thursday said that the full implementation of the Work from Home Law is a more effective, equitable, and sustainable solution to Metro Manila's traffic woes over imposing congestion fees for motorists along EDSA. Republic Act No. 11165, principally authored and sponsored by Villanueva, institutionalizes telecommuting as an alternative work arrangement for private sector employees. The law promotes work-from-home arrangements, reducing the volume of vehicles on major thoroughfares like EDSA without imposing additional financial burdens on motorists. "Instead of penalizing motorists with additional fees, why not maximize the potential of the Work from Home Law, which not only eases traffic but also promotes work-life balance and enhances productivity?" Villanueva, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, said. Villanueva emphasized that while traffic management reforms are necessary, imposing congestion fees unfairly targets ordinary Filipinos who rely on private vehicles due to the lack of efficient and reliable public transportation. "The solution is not to make driving a privilege for the few who can afford additional costs. The real solutions lie in significant improvements in the public transport system and reducing the need to travel in the first place. RA 11165 was designed precisely to address the latter," Villanueva stressed. The Work from Home Law ensures that employees working from home receive the same rights and benefits as their on-site counterparts, including equal pay, leave entitlements, and career development opportunities. It also mandates fair treatment provisions covering workload, performance standards, and health and safety measures. "Our goal should be to create solutions that are fair, inclusive, and sustainable. Let's not add to the financial burden of our already struggling commuters and motorists. Let's make smarter, people-centered policies instead," Villanueva concluded.

