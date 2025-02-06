PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2025 Hontiveros: File criminal charges vs public officials involved in illegal POGOs, Guo escape Senator Risa Hontiveros has recommended the filing of criminal cases against public officials involved in illegal activities related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) and in the protection of Guo Hua Ping or Alice Guo. This recommendation is included in Committee Report 514, which details the findings of the years-long investigation of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality on human trafficking brought about and exacerbated by POGO scam hubs. "Hindi mamamayagpag ang mga POGO o si Guo Hua Ping kung wala silang mga protektor sa gobyerno. There must be further investigation on the ties of POGO scam hubs to government officials. Kailangan ma-identify at mapanagot sila," Hontiveros said. The Committee Report directs the Bureau of Immigration to immediately report to the Senate the reforms implemented in order to address not just the escape of Guo Hua Ping, but the reported involvement of BI personnel in the inbound trafficking of POGO workers and the outbound trafficking of Filipinos to work in scam compounds abroad. "Napakatagal na na problema sa BI ang human trafficking pero hindi parin nasusugpo. Lumala pa nung pumasok ang mga POGO. Dapat totoong matugunan na nila ito," Hontiveros said. The Report also recommends the imposition of higher penalties for public officials complicit in the falsification of civil registry and other identification documents. "Kung may mga opisyal sa Philippine Statistics Authority o sa Securities and Exchange Commission na tumulong sa pagpepeke sa mga dokumento ng mga illegal POGOs, they should get more than a slap on the wrist. Ang dami nilang pinahamak," the senator said. Sual Mayor Criseldo Calugay is also one of the public officials named in the Committee Report, due to revelations that his own staff helped facilitate the notarization of Guo Hua Ping's affidavit even in her absence. "May mga balita na may mga lokal na pamahalaang talagang infiltrated na by POGO money. Dapat maimbestigahan at maparusahan sila. Kasi kung hindi, baka magpapatuloy lang ang mga POGO scam hubs nang hindi natin namamalayan," Hontiveros said. The Senator stressed that the fight against POGOs has not ended, especially since the scam hubs have transformed themselves into smaller, guerrilla scam operations. She also warned that some POGO employees have reported that they were transferred to work inside a casino, but still doing the same illegal scam activities. "Ang tanong ngayon: bakit nagpapatuloy? Bakit ang lakas talaga ng loob ng mga scammer na ito? Perhaps we are not strongly addressing one of the main roots of the problem: corrupted public officials. They should be punished to the highest degree. Kung hahayaan nating ang sindikato ay nakapalibot na sa loob ng gobyerno, kawawa na naman ang Pilipino," Hontiveros concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.