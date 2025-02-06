PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release

February 6, 2025 Poe on Konektadong Pinoy bill: Filipinos are digitally hungry for better internet Sen. Grace Poe hailed the Senate approval of the proposed Konektadong Pinoy Act (KPA), stressing its importance in paving the path to bring all Filipinos online and transform the country into a connected, globally competitive economy. The final consolidated measure included Poe's Senate Bill No. 864, which was filed as early as July 2022, to revitalize the country's internet services by facilitating network building, introducing reforms to internet governance, and overall aligning transmission services to international best practices. "Connectivity is a basic service. In this digital era, connectivity is non-negotiable," said Poe, the former chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services. She now heads the Committee on Finance. The KPA or Senate Bill No. 2699 (Act Establishing a Comprehensive and Inclusive Data Transmission and Connectivity in the Philippines) proposes four key reforms: •simplify the process for telecommunications companies to get approval •manage the radio spectrum more effectively to enhance service quality and coverage •require telecommunications companies to share infrastructure with new companies •set performance standards to ensure effective implementation and protect Filipino consumers A key amendment introduced by Poe in the bill will also allow newer types of technologies like low-earth orbit satellites to enter and thrive in the Philippine market. In particular, this will attract more competition and investments and pave the way for new players such as Starlink, which has already committed ?600 million in initial investment for the Philippines this year alone. "With clear-cut policies, expedited facility building, and streamlined services, we can finally foster an environment where businesses can thrive and consumers can enjoy better, more affordable services," Poe said. She stressed the need to ensure that the country's digital transformation is equitable and inclusive. "This bill has been a long time coming. Simply put, the Philippines is one of the last countries still clinging to an outdated regulatory system," she said. Poe pointed out that the World Bank in its 2024 Policy Paper cited the country's outdated legal framework as one of the key barriers to market entry and investment. "The results of this are clear: mahal pero kupad-pagong na internet connection, kasama na ang kawalan ng insentibong pagandahin ang serbisyo at ang kawalan ng tunay na kompetisyon sa industriya. We are stuck with a system of a bygone era while our neighbors are rapidly making strides in improving their connectivity," she said. Poe's push for KPA is aligned with other measures she shepherded such as the amendments to the Public Services Act (RA 11659), streamlined telco and internet infrastructure permits under Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (RA 11494), and the Joint Resolution calling for Starlink's provisional permit (Senate Joint Resolution No. 3). Poe also authored other critical information communication technology (ICT) bills such as the E-Government Act (SBN 334), which is now part of a committee report (SBN 2781) awaiting bicam conference; ICT Hub Act (SBN 1065); Information and Communications Technology Transfer Acceleration Act (SBN 873); and Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Act (SBN 863). The 2025 national budget which Poe sponsored also saw significant increases in ICT items, particularly for the Free Wifi Program under the Department of ICT, which was raised to P7.5 billion from P2.5 billion in 2024. The Department of Education also received a budget this year of P500 million for Smart TVs for its classrooms. "We can never be a fast growing economy with a slow internet. By easing registration and injecting competition in our ICT industry, we hope to achieve the internet infrastructure that our digitally-hungry kababayans deserve," Poe said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.