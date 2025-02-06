Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,833 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the construction of climate-resilient school buildings

PHILIPPINES, February 6 - Press Release
February 6, 2025

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF CLIMATE-RESILIENT SCHOOL BUILDINGS

As the Philippines remains one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world, constructing climate-resilient buildings is no longer an option but a necessity. Considering the perennial shortage of our classrooms, I must reiterate that we must utilize multiple solutions to meet our need for safe and sturdy learning spaces for our students.

In 2024, the Department of Education reported that 1,855 schools were affected by various calamities, requiring P6.6 billion for classroom repairs and P5.3 billion to replace 1,846 classrooms. Despite increasing its Quick Response Fund to P3 billion, the amount remains insufficient for classroom rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The DepEd's partnership with the Public-Private Partnership Center is a welcome development. Another solution we can explore is a counterpart program, where local government units and the national government share the responsibility of building classrooms. This will pave the way for the simultaneous construction of more classrooms. By exploring these innovations, we can make progress in constructing climate-resilient structures. Our learners deserve nothing less than safe, secure, and sustainable learning spaces.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Sen. Win Gatchalian on the construction of climate-resilient school buildings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more